ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Maharashtra Minister Files Plea In SC Against CBSE's 3-Language Rule For Class 9 Students

New Delhi: A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students beginning July 1. The plea filed by Dr Fauzia Khan, an educationist and former Maharashtra minister, contends that the CBSE's May 15 circular is arbitrary and unreasonable.

"The impugned circular acknowledges this teacher shortage in its own text, yet proceeds to mandate compliance. The result is that the only practical purpose served by the impugned circular, in the southern States, is the compulsory introduction of Hindi, and in the northern states, the compulsory introduction of Sanskrit, without any stated educational rationale," the plea said while seeking intervention in the main matter.

Khan, who belongs to the NCP-SCP party, said forcing non-Hindi states to introduce Hindi or Sanskrit violates the National Education Policy 2020. The top court on May 27 had issued notice on a plea challenging the CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages.

According to a recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

"In order to adequately address the competencies envisaged at the secondary stage, these textbooks will be supplemented with one appropriate local or state literary material, selected by schools, such as short stories, poems, or nonfiction works," the board said. It added that detailed guidelines regarding the selection and pedagogical use of supplementary literary material would be issued by June 15.