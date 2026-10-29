ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Speaker Meira Kumar To Chair CEC's 'Public Impeachment'; Kharge To Move Motion, Rahul To Conclude

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of the CEC on October 30, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge initiating the proceedings and former party chief Rahul Gandhi making the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is adopted, sources said on Thursday.

INDIA bloc leaders met at Kharge's residence here to give the final shape to the "public impeachment" proceedings that they intend to carry out against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Kharge's residence as a symbolic protest over the "vote chori" issue.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, participated in the meeting.

Sources said Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Gyanesh Kumar. While Kharge will move the 'motion' to impeach Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi will make the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is passed.

Speaking with the media in Bengaluru, Kharge said the opposition's protest is continuing because of the "vote theft and the mischief" carried out by the CEC.

"We are protesting against that and will continue to do so. All parties are supporting us. Even tomorrow, there is mock Parliament and on November 1, we are having this rally and people from across the country are coming. We will fight. In a democracy, if you don't fight, people will not be awakened," the Congress president said.

After attending the meeting, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the details of how to proceed with the "public impeachment" of the CEC were deliberated on.

"Most of the INDIA bloc leaders were present, and we went through all the points on how to proceed with the public impeachment," he said.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "We want every important issue related to SIR and vote theft to be discussed. The pain of the people and the attack on democracy should be brought to light through discussion, and people should be encouraged that we are all united in saving democracy. A message of unity will go out tomorrow."