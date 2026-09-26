Former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson Alleges Gyanesh Kumar Suggested Him To Contest LS Polls On A BJP Ticket
The allegation has emerged at a time when opposition parties have been questioning the political neutrality of Gyanesh Kumar, who heads the constitutional body.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s impartiality and functioning, former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson has made a serious allegation against him. Thomson has alleged that Gyanesh Kumar had suggested that he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate while he was serving as Kerala’s Chief Secretary.
Thomson told Malayalam news channel Asianet News that Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as the Joint Secretary heading the Jammu and Kashmir Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs, had suggested that he contest the election on a BJP ticket and become a Member of Parliament, followed by a possible ministerial position if he won.
First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2026
Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections. https://t.co/hvdhEfoVgg
Following Thomson’s revelation, the Congress in Kerala also stepped up its criticism of the Chief Election Commissioner. In a post on X, the Kerala Congress questioned who Gyanesh Kumar was to offer such a position and under whose authority he had made such a suggestion. The party also questioned why the current CEC had allegedly been involved in political recruitment for the BJP as early as 2016.
Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party’s immediate demand was the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. She alleged that such serious actions by the Election Commission could not be assumed to have taken place without political backing.
Speaking in Malappuram, Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the confidence with which the BJP makes pre-election claims about the number of seats it expects to win.
"The immediate demand is the resignation of the CEC. All parties are united on this issue. The Congress has already taken its protest to the streets,” she said.
Disturbing allegations against Gyanesh Kumar are emerging from Kerala.After yesterday’s report on vigilance enquiry against in 2006 for corruption,today Jiji Thomson,former chief secretary reveals that Gyanesh tried to persuade him to contest in LS election as a BJP candidate.— Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) September 26, 2026
Communist Party of India (Marxists) national general secretary M A Baby demanded that Gyanesh Kumar be impeached, alleging that he had misused his position in an authoritarian manner. Baby said the democratic process in the country should not be undermined in such a manner and alleged that the manner in which the BJP had consolidated its hold over the government was becoming clear.
CPI Kerala state secretary Binoy Viswam said Jiji Thomson’s allegation had brought to the fore what he described as Gyanesh Kumar’s alleged political proximity to the BJP. Viswam alleged that it was a serious blow to democracy if the country’s CEC was willing to go to any extent in support of the ruling political force.
Jiji Thomson’s Allegation
According to Jiji Thomson, the conversation with Gyanesh Kumar took place in 2016 during a flight to Delhi. At the time, Gyanesh Kumar was serving as an official in the Union Home Ministry.
Thomson said Gyanesh Kumar had suggested that he join the BJP after retiring as Kerala Chief Secretary and contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Recalling the conversation, Thomson said, "We were good friends while in service. He asked me what my plans were after retirement. I told him that I was thinking about plans for the future of children. He told me that I should contest the 2019 election as a BJP candidate, become an MP and then a minister, and move forward in that manner. This was in 2016. The conversation took place during a flight. I rejected the suggestion immediately. At that time, he was in Central service."
The allegation has emerged at a time when opposition parties have already been questioning the political neutrality of Gyanesh Kumar, who heads the constitutional body responsible for conducting elections in the country. Opposition parties and youth-led collectives such as the Cockroach Janta Party have already stepped forward demanding his resignation over the partisan inclinations of someone heading a constitutional institution.
Opposition Allegations Over SIR
Another major point of criticism concerns changes made to the voter-list revision process, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and changes related to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.
Opposition parties have alleged that Gyanesh Kumar implemented these changes unilaterally despite objections from fellow Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
Media reports have claimed that the two Election Commissioners recorded their disagreements in writing on at least 14 occasions.
Opposition parties have further alleged that the voter-list revision exercise could result in the removal of crores of voters from electoral rolls across the country.
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