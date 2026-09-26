ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson Alleges Gyanesh Kumar Suggested Him To Contest LS Polls On A BJP Ticket

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s impartiality and functioning, former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson has made a serious allegation against him. Thomson has alleged that Gyanesh Kumar had suggested that he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate while he was serving as Kerala’s Chief Secretary.

Thomson told Malayalam news channel Asianet News that Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as the Joint Secretary heading the Jammu and Kashmir Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs, had suggested that he contest the election on a BJP ticket and become a Member of Parliament, followed by a possible ministerial position if he won.

Following Thomson’s revelation, the Congress in Kerala also stepped up its criticism of the Chief Election Commissioner. In a post on X, the Kerala Congress questioned who Gyanesh Kumar was to offer such a position and under whose authority he had made such a suggestion. The party also questioned why the current CEC had allegedly been involved in political recruitment for the BJP as early as 2016.

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party’s immediate demand was the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. She alleged that such serious actions by the Election Commission could not be assumed to have taken place without political backing.

Speaking in Malappuram, Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the confidence with which the BJP makes pre-election claims about the number of seats it expects to win.

"The immediate demand is the resignation of the CEC. All parties are united on this issue. The Congress has already taken its protest to the streets,” she said.

Communist Party of India (Marxists) national general secretary M A Baby demanded that Gyanesh Kumar be impeached, alleging that he had misused his position in an authoritarian manner. Baby said the democratic process in the country should not be undermined in such a manner and alleged that the manner in which the BJP had consolidated its hold over the government was becoming clear.