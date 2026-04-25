ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Judges Are Like Stepwells, From Which We Can Seek Assistance During Difficulties: CJI Surya Kant In Jaipur

Jaipur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while addressing a conference organised by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority in Jaipur on Saturday, remarked that our former judges are akin to the baoris (stepwells) of Rajasthan, where rainwater was traditionally conserved in the arid state. He indicated that former judges are resources from which we can seek assistance during times of difficulty. Hence, there is a need to preserve and cherish the individuals who can guide us in distinguishing between what is right and what is wrong.

Among those who were present at the event were Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

Inaugurating the conference with the traditional Rajasthani greeting 'Khamma Ghani', the CJI said the people of the country repose deep faith in the judiciary. He said because people regard every word spoken by the judiciary as sacrosanct, it is imperative for the judiciary and its allied institutions to remain vigilant and conscious of their responsibilities.

"It is our duty to uphold and sustain the public's trust in the judicial system. We must always bear in mind that "once a judge, always a judge". Millions of people receive justice through mechanisms like Lok Adalats (People's Courts). Former judges can play a pivotal role in facilitating access to justice for the common citizen. They can reach out to schools, colleges, and even Gram Panchayats (village councils) to raise awareness regarding judicial processes and citizens' rights," he said.

At the event, he also formally launched the 'Uniform Registration Number System' for the High Court, by pressing a ceremonial button.

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