Former Judges Are Like Stepwells, From Which We Can Seek Assistance During Difficulties: CJI Surya Kant In Jaipur
He was addressing a conference on the theme 'The Bench Beyond Retirement' organized by Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Jaipur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while addressing a conference organised by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority in Jaipur on Saturday, remarked that our former judges are akin to the baoris (stepwells) of Rajasthan, where rainwater was traditionally conserved in the arid state. He indicated that former judges are resources from which we can seek assistance during times of difficulty. Hence, there is a need to preserve and cherish the individuals who can guide us in distinguishing between what is right and what is wrong.
Among those who were present at the event were Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.
Inaugurating the conference with the traditional Rajasthani greeting 'Khamma Ghani', the CJI said the people of the country repose deep faith in the judiciary. He said because people regard every word spoken by the judiciary as sacrosanct, it is imperative for the judiciary and its allied institutions to remain vigilant and conscious of their responsibilities.
"It is our duty to uphold and sustain the public's trust in the judicial system. We must always bear in mind that "once a judge, always a judge". Millions of people receive justice through mechanisms like Lok Adalats (People's Courts). Former judges can play a pivotal role in facilitating access to justice for the common citizen. They can reach out to schools, colleges, and even Gram Panchayats (village councils) to raise awareness regarding judicial processes and citizens' rights," he said.
At the event, he also formally launched the 'Uniform Registration Number System' for the High Court, by pressing a ceremonial button.
New Judges Draw Inspiration from Predecessors
Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the gathering represented a generation that has witnessed monumental changes in the country. He described the judiciary as the guardian of the Constitution and the law, emphasising that it grants equal rights to every citizen. For any individual in need of justice, a judge serves as a beacon of hope. A single pronouncement by a judge can often become the bedrock of societal life; the direction you provide to society is, in turn, validated and embraced by it.
The Chief Minister commended the former judges, noting that even after retirement, they continue to provide new direction and guidance to society. He observed that new judges step forward and advance in their careers by drawing inspiration from the wisdom and experience of their predecessors. The CM urged young judges to make a conscious effort to sit with and learn from their senior, retired colleagues. The general public should certainly approach the Lok Adalat before directly turning to the regular courts. This forum facilitates the resolution of a significant number of cases and provides relief to the people. The Chief Minister remarked that society stands in need of the experience and wisdom possessed by retired judges.
Increased Use of Technology in Judicial Processes
Speaking on the occasion, the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court, S P Sharma, noted that the overwhelming backlog of cases in the courts is causing delays in the delivery of justice to the public. He observed that the expansion of digital infrastructure has led to an increased integration of technology into judicial processes.
A judge's journey does not come to an end upon retirement; indeed, former judges continue to play a pivotal role in the dispensation of justice. Following the conference, the CJI, the Acting CJ of the HC, and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma jointly flagged-off a fleet of multi-utility vehicles allocated to the State Legal Services Authority. These vehicles will travel to various parts of the state to raise public awareness regarding their legal rights and the various schemes offered by the Legal Services Authority.