ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission Chairman Calls For Impartial Probe Into Civil Services Results

Talking about his resignation, he said, “When the Commission's investigation began, I felt that doubts could be raised about jeopardising the investigation if I continued in office. Therefore, I felt it appropriate to resign so that the investigation could proceed in a completely impartial manner. The investigating agency now has complete freedom. I am now a common citizen and will continue to provide whatever assistance the investigating agency requires.”

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Khiangte said a comprehensive investigation is necessary, rather than limiting it to one exam. According to him, this will clarify whether any irregularities occurred at any level. He added that an impartial investigation is the best way to maintain transparency and restore the confidence of the youth.

He said that at the time of assuming office, he had in mind that he would achieve a great deal and was progressing significantly towards that goal. But he has regrets that goal was not achieved. He claimed to have stepped aside for the sake of a fair investigation and that he did not resign under any pressure.

Referring to the questions raised around the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets and unsigned results, Khiangte said that only the examination agency can provide accurate information. “Regarding the issue of unsigned preliminary test (PT) results, our 2002 Rules of Procedure state that the members’ scrutiny has a role only in the final merit list, which includes interview marks,” he said.

Replying to whether he was aware that the examination related work was given to a blacklisted company, he said, “No responsible person would want a blacklisted company to be given work. We want to ensure that blacklisted companies do not get work. We also consider whether companies we are awarding work have the appropriate capabilities and resources. We make our decisions based on this. When we conducted the investigation, we had no information that the company was blacklisted. If we had known this earlier, we would definitely not have given it the work.”

On being asked whether he supported the demand for a high-level probe by a Central agency into all exams conducted by the JPSC since Jharkhand's formation, he said that is for the government to decide. “Yes, when an investigation is conducted, it must be impartial. It was for this purpose that I resigned so that an impartial investigation could take place. What would have happened if I had remained Chairman and conducted the investigation? Therefore, I resigned immediately so that a transparent and impartial investigation could begin,” he underlined.