Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's Grandson Found Dead At Manali Homestay

Kullu: Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, has died under suspicious circumstances at a homestay in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Veer Soren, along with two of his friends arrived for a trip to the hill station on February 22. They were staying at a homestay in Simsa. On February 24, Veer's friends went to visit the Solang and Sethan areas, but Veer stayed back. According to his friends, when they returned to their room at around 12:30 pm, Veer was sleeping.

When they woke him up, he complained of a severe headache. They ordered medicine online and gave it to him, after which he fell asleep again, they said. In the statement given to the police, Veer's friends said they heard a crash in his room at around 2 pm. When they entered the room, they found Veer lying unconscious on the bed.

Veer's friends immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital Manali. His friends said that while Veer was being shifted to the hospital, a foam began to ooze from his mouth. Doctors at the hospital tried to revive Veer through CPR, but he was declared dead later. The cause of the former Jharkhand CM's grandson was not immediately known.