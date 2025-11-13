ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Jaypee Group CMD Manoj Gaur Arrested, Sent To Five-Day ED Custody

New Delhi: Former chief managing director of Jaypee Infratech, Manoj Gaur, was arrested in connection with a Rs 15,000 crore money laundering case.. Delhi's Patiala House Court has remanded Gaur to five-day ED custody.

Gaur is accused of playing a key role in embezzling funds collected from homebuyers. The ED lawyer representing the ED stated that the case relates to financial irregularities involving two Jaypee Group companies: Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) and Jaypee Associates Limited (JAL). According to the ED, following protests by homebuyers in 2017, several FIRs were filed accusing the Jaypee Group of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and fraudulent investment facilitation.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the alleged Jaypee Group fraud involves major projects like Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens, where investors were promised homes since 2010-11, but many homebuyers have not received possession to date.