Former Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman Joins Regional Airline FLY91 As Pilot
The fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was decorated with the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot.
Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was honoured with the Vir Chakra award in 2021. News agency PTI, quoting sources, said that Varthaman joined the airline as a pilot in August.
When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson said personal information about employees is a private matter and did not comment. Further details could not be immediately ascertained, the agency reported.
The fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was decorated with Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, as per the award citation. FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad.
Wing Commander Varthaman is a Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, awardee. He was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets. Before his jet was hit, he downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter.
The 'Balakot Air Strike' was carried out at terror camps in Balakot, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in response to the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. It was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
On February 26, 2019, at around 3.30 a.m., 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot. The Balakot airstrike demonstrated India's prowess in retaliating against Pakistan's sinister intentions.
Codenamed 'Operation Bandar', the airstrike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force. After the strike, over two dozen fighter planes, including F-16s, left Pakistani bases aiming to hit Indian military installations. But the Indian Air Force in anticipation of such an attack was ready and aerial dogfight ensued. It ended with Wing Commander Varthaman shooting down an F-16 fighter plane of Pakistan and getting hit in the process.
Wing Commander Varthaman exited safely but was captured. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the capture. India demanded his unconditional and safe return. He was later safely returned to India.