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Tamil Nadu Private School Recognition Scam: Former Minister, DMK Leader Anbil Mahesh Arrested After Madras HC Rejects Bail

Tamil Nadu Police took Anbil Mahesh into custody in Aminjikarai following the Madras High Court's order on Monday. ( Special arrangement (@Anbil_Mahesh) )

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Monday after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in a case involving allegations of bribery to secure government recognition and statutory approvals for private schools.

The arrest follows an investigation into allegations that approximately Rs 100 crore was collected from private school managements by promising permanent recognition and other government approvals for more than 1,000 institutions. The investigation has also involved searches at multiple locations, the seizure of documents and electronic devices, and the arrest of other accused.

Following the High Court's order, CCB personnel took Anbil Mahesh into custody in Aminjikarai, Chennai, and brought him to the CCB office at the Chennai Commissioner of Police's office for questioning on Monday afternoon. He is expected to be produced before a court as part of the legal proceedings. Police personnel were deployed at the premises anticipating that the former minister's supporters might gather there.

The case originated from a complaint lodged with the CCB by the General Secretary of the Private Schools Association, alleging that large sums of money had been collected from school managements under the pretext of securing government recognition and statutory permissions.

According to the complaint, approximately Rs 100 crore was allegedly swindled by promising approvals to more than 1,000 private schools. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the suspected financial transactions and the alleged involvement of individuals connected with the process of granting recognition.

P T Arasakumar, a DMK functionary and president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, was among those arrested in connection with the case. Investigators subsequently expanded the probe to examine the possible involvement of other individuals and trace the movement of the alleged proceeds.

Searches At Residences And Offices

On September 16, police conducted searches at the residences and offices of Anbil Mahesh and his associates, including Valadi Karthik, Arun Prakash and Prakash, in Chennai and Tiruchy. Documents and electronic devices suspected to be relevant to the investigation were seized during the searches.

Investigators also searched the residences and business premises of relatives suspected of having links to Muthukumar, who is alleged to be a key accused and remains absconding.

More than 30 documents were reportedly seized during these operations. In subsequent searches at five locations in Saligramam, Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Poonamallee and Navalur in Chennai, police recovered 44 documents and a laptop, according to the information provided by investigators.

The seized material is expected to form part of the continuing investigation into the alleged collection of money and the network of individuals suspected of facilitating the transactions.