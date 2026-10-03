Former DGP R Sreelekha Quits As Councillor; Jolt to Keralam BJP’s First Corporation Rule, Mayor V V Rajesh Faces Numbers Test
Thiruvananthapuram is BJP's first corporation in Keralam and Mayor V V Rajesh is its first mayor heading the civic body in the state capital.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam's first woman Director General of Police (DGP), also first woman IPS officer, R Sreelekha’s resignation as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Sasthamangalam ward has emerged as a major setback for the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation administration in the 101-member council, which is already operating with a wafer-thin numerical margin.
Sreelekha's exit is particularly significant for the BJP as Thiruvananthapuram is the party's first corporation in Keralam and Mayor V V Rajesh is its first mayor heading the civic body in the state capital. Sreelekha, one of the most prominent faces brought to the BJP's electoral politics, submitted her resignation to Mayor on Wednesday (September 30) citing personal reasons and added that a copy of the resignation letter would be submitted to the District Collector.
She subsequently informed members of the Sasthamangalam ward through a WhatsApp group
Her resignation reduces the BJP’s elected strength from 50 to 49 in the 101-member council, making every additional seat crucial to the stability of the administration.
Mayor Rajesh has confirmed the resignation and said the party was trying to address the concerns raised by Sreelekha. He also ruled out pressure from rival political parties behind the decision.
The Mayor also said the resignation letter should technically be submitted to the Corporation Secretary. He maintained that BJP does not contest elections by promising positions to individuals and that the party leadership decides where each person should be assigned.
The resignation comes at a politically sensitive juncture for the BJP-led administration. With its strength now set to fall to 49, the party will have to rely more heavily on independent support while dealing with the continuing uncertainty surrounding Vazhottukonam councillor R Sugathan, who is facing action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).
His six-month leave from council meetings was approved in July with 51 votes, including the Mayor's casting vote and the support of independent councillor Sudheesh Kumar.
The opposition has also raised legal and political questions over Sugathan's continued membership. His absence had earlier left the BJP-led NDA one seat short of the majority mark in the council.
Resignation Comes Amid Reported Differences
Sreelekha's departure is also significant because of her political profile. A former ADGP, she entered electoral politics after retirement and was elected from Sasthamangalam with the BJP. Her name had also figured prominently in discussions over the Mayor's post before Rajesh was chosen.
The development is therefore being closely watched within the Keralam BJP, particularly because any by-election in Sasthamangalam could have implications beyond the ward and become a test of the BJP's ability to retain its narrow position in the Corporation.
For now, Sreelekha has cited personal reasons for quitting, while the BJP leadership is understood to be making efforts to persuade her to reconsider the decision.
There had also been a public dispute earlier this year over office space in a Corporation building at Sasthamangalam. Sreelekha had asked the then Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth to vacate his office, citing space constraints. Prasanth later shifted his office to Maruthamkuzhy, bringing that dispute to an end.
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