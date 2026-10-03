ETV Bharat / bharat

Former DGP R Sreelekha Quits As Councillor; Jolt to Keralam BJP’s First Corporation Rule, Mayor V V Rajesh Faces Numbers Test

Keralam's first woman DGP R Sreelekha’s resignation as BJP councillor from Sasthamangalam ward has emerged as a major setback for the national party. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam's first woman Director General of Police (DGP), also first woman IPS officer, R Sreelekha’s resignation as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Sasthamangalam ward has emerged as a major setback for the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation administration in the 101-member council, which is already operating with a wafer-thin numerical margin.

Sreelekha's exit is particularly significant for the BJP as Thiruvananthapuram is the party's first corporation in Keralam and Mayor V V Rajesh is its first mayor heading the civic body in the state capital. Sreelekha, one of the most prominent faces brought to the BJP's electoral politics, submitted her resignation to Mayor on Wednesday (September 30) citing personal reasons and added that a copy of the resignation letter would be submitted to the District Collector.

She subsequently informed members of the Sasthamangalam ward through a WhatsApp group

Her resignation reduces the BJP’s elected strength from 50 to 49 in the 101-member council, making every additional seat crucial to the stability of the administration.

Keralam's first woman DGP, also first woman IPS officer, R Sreelekha (ETV Bharat)

Mayor Rajesh has confirmed the resignation and said the party was trying to address the concerns raised by Sreelekha. He also ruled out pressure from rival political parties behind the decision.

The Mayor also said the resignation letter should technically be submitted to the Corporation Secretary. He maintained that BJP does not contest elections by promising positions to individuals and that the party leadership decides where each person should be assigned.

The resignation comes at a politically sensitive juncture for the BJP-led administration. With its strength now set to fall to 49, the party will have to rely more heavily on independent support while dealing with the continuing uncertainty surrounding Vazhottukonam councillor R Sugathan, who is facing action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

His six-month leave from council meetings was approved in July with 51 votes, including the Mayor's casting vote and the support of independent councillor Sudheesh Kumar.