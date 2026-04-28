Excise Case Row: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Rajghat, Signals 'Satyagraha'
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia visit Rajghat, reject lawyers in the excise case, allege bias, and embrace the Gandhian Satyagraha strategy.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: As the political tussle continues in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a significant move on Tuesday, following Manish Sisodia’s announcement to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of withdrawing from the judicial process. In a symbolic move, Kejriwal and the AAP leaders went to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Kejriwal said, "The same judicial system granted us bail and acquitted us. We are free today because of the judiciary. But certain circumstances have emerged that force us to take the path of Satyagraha. I have explained everything in my letter to the judge. This is a sensitive matter, so I cannot speak much in the media."
Satyagraha Strategy Takes Shape At Rajghat
It is believed that by paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, Kejriwal signaled the beginning of his new political strategy of 'Satyagraha'. The development follows his letter to Justice Sharma on Monday, in which he raised serious concerns about the current legal process.
Message Of 'Morality' And Silent Protest
According to the AAP, Kejriwal reached Rajghat around 12 pm along with senior leaders. The party alleges that the actions of investigative agencies are politically motivated. The visit is being seen as a silent protest and a show of strength. Party workers were also kept on alert ahead of the visit. Kejriwal offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and may also address the nation with a message.
Background Of The Letter To Justice Sharma
On Monday, Kejriwal wrote to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma expressing a lack of confidence in the system. He indicated that opposition leaders are being targeted, raising doubts over the possibility of a fair hearing. Sisodia’s letter and Kejriwal’s Rajghat visit suggest that the AAP leadership is now preparing to fight both a legal and a public perception battle.
Echoing Kejriwal's stand, Sisodia also wrote that there was no option left except Satyagraha. He said that no lawyer would represent him. Kejriwal has made it clear that he will not back down from this stance.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat. A state BJP leader said that whenever the law tightens its grip, AAP leaders remember Bapu, calling the move a "publicity stunt" aimed at gaining sympathy. The BJP alleged that AAP leaders are trying to malign judicial institutions rather than face the investigation.
Kejriwal and Sisodia have both written to Justice Sharma. They stated they will not pursue their matter in the excise case in her court.
Earlier, Kejriwal had said he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the Delhi High Court proceedings in the excise policy case. He cited his decision to follow Gandhi’s path of Satyagraha. He also reserved the right to approach the Supreme Court at an appropriate time.
The developments have intensified Delhi's political battle, with AAP framing the issue as a fight for justice and BJP countering that the party is attempting to influence the judicial process through public messaging.
Also Read:
- 'No Hope Of Getting Justice,' Manish Sisodia Writes To Judge In Excise Policy Case; Backs Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' Stand
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Accepts Merger Of 7 AAP MPs With BJP; Raghav Takes 'Toxic Work Environment' Dig At Kejriwal
- Kejriwal Writes To Delhi HC Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Says Won't Appear In Excise Case Personally Or Through Lawyer