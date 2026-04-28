ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Case Row: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Rajghat, Signals 'Satyagraha'

New Delhi: As the political tussle continues in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a significant move on Tuesday, following Manish Sisodia’s announcement to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of withdrawing from the judicial process. In a symbolic move, Kejriwal and the AAP leaders went to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Kejriwal said, "The same judicial system granted us bail and acquitted us. We are free today because of the judiciary. But certain circumstances have emerged that force us to take the path of Satyagraha. I have explained everything in my letter to the judge. This is a sensitive matter, so I cannot speak much in the media."

Satyagraha Strategy Takes Shape At Rajghat

It is believed that by paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, Kejriwal signaled the beginning of his new political strategy of 'Satyagraha'. The development follows his letter to Justice Sharma on Monday, in which he raised serious concerns about the current legal process.

Message Of 'Morality' And Silent Protest

According to the AAP, Kejriwal reached Rajghat around 12 pm along with senior leaders. The party alleges that the actions of investigative agencies are politically motivated. The visit is being seen as a silent protest and a show of strength. Party workers were also kept on alert ahead of the visit. Kejriwal offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and may also address the nation with a message.

Background Of The Letter To Justice Sharma