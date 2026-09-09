ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Dies By Suicide, Say Police

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served under ex-chief minister Sheila Dixit, was found dead at his residence in Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

Noida police recovered a purported suicide note in which Mehta, a 1975 batch former IAS officer, cited his "mental and health issues" as reasons behind the extreme step. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Sector 82 residence in Noida on September 6, they said.

DCP Shailendra Kumar Singh stated that the incident came to the police's attention on Sunday afternoon. He said that the police are investigating the matter, considering all aspects.

Mehta, 75, was the chief secretary of Delhi for over three years during Dixit's tenure. The Commonwealth Games in Delhi were organised in 2010 during his tenure. Mehta was credited with executing some of the city's key transport, power, and civic infrastructure projects.

He served in the Delhi government in different capacities and was also the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), his former colleagues said. He took over as chief secretary in 2007 and retired in November 2010.

He was cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday. Noida police said Mehta had been staying alone in the rented flat at Kendriya Vihar-2 society in Sector 82 for around five years. His wife, also a retired IAS officer of the Delhi cadre, and their son are based in Dehradun, while their married daughter lives in London. His wife and son used to visit him in Noida occasionally, an official said.