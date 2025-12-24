ETV Bharat / bharat

Virender Sehwag Meets Samrat Chaudhary In Patna, Discusses Plans For Developing Sports In Bihar

Patna: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Tuesday, met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at his residence in Patna. The information was shared by the DyCM on his X handle. It is being reported that the meeting included discussions about plans for the development of sports in the state.

Earlier, Samrat Choudhary warmly welcomed the former cricketer with a shawl and a memento. In his X post, he wrote, "Former Indian star cricketer and explosive batsman, Virender Sehwag, famously known as the 'Sultan of Multan' for setting numerous records, visited my residence."

The Bihar DyCM also informed that they had a comprehensive discussion about the betterment of the state, particularly regarding opportunities and possibilities in the field of sports, especially cricket. The state government is promoting sports, and young players are being given jobs under the 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao (Bring a Medal, Get a Job)' scheme, a slogan raised by Bihar Sports Minister and international shooter Shreyasi Singh for the development of sports in the state. This is one of the many schemes in the field of sports the government has launched.