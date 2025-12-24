Virender Sehwag Meets Samrat Chaudhary In Patna, Discusses Plans For Developing Sports In Bihar
The former cricketer met the Deputy Chief Minister at his home, and discussed major plans regarding sports development in the state.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Patna: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Tuesday, met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at his residence in Patna. The information was shared by the DyCM on his X handle. It is being reported that the meeting included discussions about plans for the development of sports in the state.
Earlier, Samrat Choudhary warmly welcomed the former cricketer with a shawl and a memento. In his X post, he wrote, "Former Indian star cricketer and explosive batsman, Virender Sehwag, famously known as the 'Sultan of Multan' for setting numerous records, visited my residence."
The Bihar DyCM also informed that they had a comprehensive discussion about the betterment of the state, particularly regarding opportunities and possibilities in the field of sports, especially cricket. The state government is promoting sports, and young players are being given jobs under the 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao (Bring a Medal, Get a Job)' scheme, a slogan raised by Bihar Sports Minister and international shooter Shreyasi Singh for the development of sports in the state. This is one of the many schemes in the field of sports the government has launched.
Several users on X commented on Choudhary's social media post. One user wrote, "Bihar is now preparing for big matches. Virender Sehwag has millions of fans. A Legends cricket match is scheduled to be played in Bihar on January 11t."
Another user wrote, "The Bihar Cricket Association headquarters should be shifted to Bhagalpur. Real talent is not getting a chance in Patna. Players are being selected based on money." Yet another user wrote, "Virender Sehwag has a good fan following. The Bihar government should collaborate with Virender Sehwag and take advantage of this. Bihar will progress further in the field of sports."
