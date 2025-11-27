ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Cong MP Claims CIA, Mossad Plotted Party's LS Poll Defeat In 2014

Mumbai: Congress leader Kumar Ketkar claimed on Wednesday that the CIA and the Mossad, the spy agencies of the United States and Israel respectively, had plotted the defeat of the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at an event organised here by the Congress on the occasion of Constitution Day, the former Rajya Sabha MP said the party won 145 seats in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls and 206 in the general election five years later. Had this trend continued, the Congress could have won 250 seats and retained power convincingly. However, in 2014, the number of seats bagged by the party fell to 44, he pointed out.

"It was then that the game started. It was decided that under no circumstances, the seat tally of the Congress should increase from 206 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"There were organisations that acted in a way that 'till the time we do not bring down the Congress from 206, we would not be able to play games here (in India)'.

"One of the organisations was the CIA and another was the Mossad of Israel. Both had decided that they had to do something in India. If a stable Congress government or a Congress-led alliance government came back to power again, they would not have been able to interfere in India and implement their policies," Ketkar, a former journalist, claimed further.