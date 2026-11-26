Former Commando From Alwar Carries Burden Of 26/11 Terror Attack In Bullet Embedded In His Chest
Sunil Kumar Jodha had safely evacuated around 45 people trapped inside the Taj Hotel amidst hail of around 40 rounds of firing, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST
Alwar: Eighteen years after the 26/11 terror attacks, retired National Security Guard (NSG) commando Sunil Kumar Jodha still carries a literal piece of that fateful battle inside him. During the fierce siege at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Alwar native took eight bullets while rescuing trapped guests, and while surgeons removed seven, one remains lodged in his chest to this day.
Sunil had safely evacuated around 45 people trapped inside the hotel amidst a hail of around 40 rounds of firing. He still shudders while recounting the dark November 26, 2008, night and the entire operation that followed the next day. He remembers how he was just three days from completing his NSG training when he received the news of the Mumbai attacks. He was a part of the team that immediately left for Mumbai.
Horrifying scene
"The scene inside the Taj Hotel was horrifying. Flames were raging everywhere, blood was splattered on the stairs, and gunfire could be heard from every corner. The terrorists were firing indiscriminately, and people were hiding in their rooms for safety. In such a horrific situation, all the commandos took charge and began evacuating people without bothering about their own lives," he said.
Sunil told ETV Bharat that he dreamt of serving the country in an Army uniform right from childhood. He enlisted with the Army in 2001 and joined his unit in 2002 after nine months of training in Fatehgarh. During his service, he developed a desire to become a Black Cat commando of the NSG and was selected for the same in July 2008 for a three-month rigorous training.
This training not only develops physical strength but also teaches the art of quick decision-making in difficult situations. On November 26, he was on duty when he received the order to leave immediately for Mumbai with his team following a terror attack. Amid paucity of time, he donned his commando uniform over his dungaree. “While giving the briefing, the Group Commander said that today the time has come to prove in the field the hard training you have undergone for three months,” he shared.
Team led by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan
He disclosed that his team was commanded by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Upon their arrival in Mumbai, the commando team landed in the lobby on the backside of the Taj Hotel and entered the hotel at around 7 am. Their hearts sank on seeing blood splattered everywhere.
According to Sunil, “Four terrorists had entered the Taj Hotel and, moving towards the upper floors, were firing at anyone they encountered. They had blocked the stairs and elevators, set fire to several locations and disrupted communications. The commandos had to advance up the stairs. The team faced a dual challenge of eliminating the terrorists and evacuating the terrified residents to safety.”
When the team reached the sixth floor of the hotel, the door to room number 671 was locked from inside and wouldn't open. The commandos suspected that terrorists were hiding in this room. As the team retreated a little, the terrorists opened the door and began firing indiscriminately. Two or three commandos leading the attack were injured in this sudden attack.
At that time, it was unclear how many terrorists were in the hotel and where they were hiding. Sunil killed one in this encounter. Meanwhile, news came from the second floor that the terrorists had thrown three grenades at the people there.
Sunil led the team with his MP-5 gun equipped with a night vision device, which made movement clear even in pitch dark. The other commandos followed him and were instructed to immediately report any suspicious movement. During this entire operation, Sunil rescued around 45 people from the jaws of death.
Hit by eight bullets
He related that as he advanced, terrorists hiding on the upper floor opened fire on him. His fellow commando, Babulal, quickly jumped aside to take cover which put Sunil directly in the firing range. The terrorists fired approximately 40 rounds at him. His bulletproof vest stopped many bullets but eight still pierced his body. The bullets broke his arm, blood oozed profusely and he tumbled down the stairs.
Sunil disclosed, “At that moment, I was only aware of the bullet wound in my hand and the bleeding. I had no idea that bullets were also lodged in my shoulder and chest. While lying on the ground for some time, I realized that my wound was so deep that my arm might have to be amputated.”
Later, doctors performed surgery and removed seven bullets from his body. But removing one bullet lodged in his chest near his heart was risky and it remains there to this day. He disclosed that every year on November 26, this bullet reminds him of the developments of that night.
Family spent anxious moments
Explaining that the Army and NSG missions are classified, he said that he had simply told his wife that there had been an attack in Mumbai and he was going on an important mission. He had instructed her not to call him directly. He recalled that after being shot, he fainted while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. “As soon as I regained consciousness, I expressed my desire to speak to my wife. At home, everyone was nervous, fearing something untoward. My wife's brother had confiscated all the mobile phones and the TV remote so that the family would not see any news on TV that would shock them,” he said.
Sunil's wife recounted that their six-month-old younger son was ill due to his premature birth. His two-and-a-half-year-old son was repeatedly insisting on seeing his father. “A call came from an unknown number, and someone on the other end. Sunil's voice was very soft. He said, ‘I've been shot multiple times. I don't know if I'll be able to come back. Just let me hear the children's voices once’,” she said.
His family had feared the worst and it was only after his recovery and return to Delhi that his wife went to visit him. His multiple surgeries made him unrecognizable at the first glance.
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s martyrdom was shattering
Sunil recounted that he was accompanied by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and several other comrades during the operation. These were the people with whom he had spent nearly six months, three months in training and three months on NSG duty.
“When I received the news that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan had been martyred, I was so deeply shocked that I fainted again,” he said.
A role model
The Indian Army honoured Sunil with the Sena Medal for his indomitable courage and bravery. He also received a special honour for his bravery in Mumbai. He considers this honour an achievement of his entire family and the Army.
His wife disclosed that everyone in the family, including the children, considers him a role model. Even after facing such a massive attack, Sunil's spirits remain undiminished. He continues to inspire young people to join the Army. He feels that there is no better place than the Indian Army to serve the country. He wants the young aspirants to remain true to their goals, work hard and prepare properly.
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