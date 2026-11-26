ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Commando From Alwar Carries Burden Of 26/11 Terror Attack In Bullet Embedded In His Chest

Alwar: Eighteen years after the 26/11 terror attacks, retired National Security Guard (NSG) commando Sunil Kumar Jodha still carries a literal piece of that fateful battle inside him. During the fierce siege at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Alwar native took eight bullets while rescuing trapped guests, and while surgeons removed seven, one remains lodged in his chest to this day.

Sunil had safely evacuated around 45 people trapped inside the hotel amidst a hail of around 40 rounds of firing. He still shudders while recounting the dark November 26, 2008, night and the entire operation that followed the next day. He remembers how he was just three days from completing his NSG training when he received the news of the Mumbai attacks. He was a part of the team that immediately left for Mumbai.

Horrifying scene

"The scene inside the Taj Hotel was horrifying. Flames were raging everywhere, blood was splattered on the stairs, and gunfire could be heard from every corner. The terrorists were firing indiscriminately, and people were hiding in their rooms for safety. In such a horrific situation, all the commandos took charge and began evacuating people without bothering about their own lives," he said.

Sunil told ETV Bharat that he dreamt of serving the country in an Army uniform right from childhood. He enlisted with the Army in 2001 and joined his unit in 2002 after nine months of training in Fatehgarh. During his service, he developed a desire to become a Black Cat commando of the NSG and was selected for the same in July 2008 for a three-month rigorous training.

Recounting Operation Against Mumbai Terror Attack (ETV Bharat)

This training not only develops physical strength but also teaches the art of quick decision-making in difficult situations. On November 26, he was on duty when he received the order to leave immediately for Mumbai with his team following a terror attack. Amid paucity of time, he donned his commando uniform over his dungaree. “While giving the briefing, the Group Commander said that today the time has come to prove in the field the hard training you have undergone for three months,” he shared.

Team led by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

He disclosed that his team was commanded by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Upon their arrival in Mumbai, the commando team landed in the lobby on the backside of the Taj Hotel and entered the hotel at around 7 am. Their hearts sank on seeing blood splattered everywhere.

According to Sunil, “Four terrorists had entered the Taj Hotel and, moving towards the upper floors, were firing at anyone they encountered. They had blocked the stairs and elevators, set fire to several locations and disrupted communications. The commandos had to advance up the stairs. The team faced a dual challenge of eliminating the terrorists and evacuating the terrified residents to safety.”

NSG commando (Retd) Sunil Kumar Jodha Being Honoured (ETV Bharat)

When the team reached the sixth floor of the hotel, the door to room number 671 was locked from inside and wouldn't open. The commandos suspected that terrorists were hiding in this room. As the team retreated a little, the terrorists opened the door and began firing indiscriminately. Two or three commandos leading the attack were injured in this sudden attack.

At that time, it was unclear how many terrorists were in the hotel and where they were hiding. Sunil killed one in this encounter. Meanwhile, news came from the second floor that the terrorists had thrown three grenades at the people there.

Sunil led the team with his MP-5 gun equipped with a night vision device, which made movement clear even in pitch dark. The other commandos followed him and were instructed to immediately report any suspicious movement. During this entire operation, Sunil rescued around 45 people from the jaws of death.

Hit by eight bullets

He related that as he advanced, terrorists hiding on the upper floor opened fire on him. His fellow commando, Babulal, quickly jumped aside to take cover which put Sunil directly in the firing range. The terrorists fired approximately 40 rounds at him. His bulletproof vest stopped many bullets but eight still pierced his body. The bullets broke his arm, blood oozed profusely and he tumbled down the stairs.