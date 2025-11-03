'The Moon Is the Next Frontier', Former CNES Chief On India-Europe Cooperation And The New Space Race
Jean-Yves Le Gall, former president of CNES, says India and Europe must jointly lead the next era of lunar exploration in a new “lunar economy.”
Published : November 3, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As India prepares for its first human orbital mission as part of Gaganyaan and continues ambitious lunar exploration after the success of Chandrayaan-3, the gaze of the world shifts towards New Delhi. Among those watching carefully is Jean-Yves Le Gall, one of Europe’s most respected leaders in space, and a former President of CNES, the French space agency. Le Gall also served as president of Arianespace, and he chaired the ESA Council. He has a long history of contributing to international cooperation in space.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Le Gall shared his insights about the future of space exploration, from human spaceflight to the forthcoming "lunar economy", and how India and Europe can jointly develop the next great era of space exploration and development beyond Earth.
India & Europe: Common Aspirations, Common Horizons
“The Moon today,” according to Le Gall, “is probably the ultimate project, which will gather together almost all countries that can make space flights. India, of course, is and needs to be part of it.”
France and India have already established one of, if not the, longest space development co-operations in the world through satellite development, Earth observation and climate monitoring. Le Gall observed that this co-operation is now becoming deeper, following the signing of new agreements between ISRO and the European space ecosystem after the International Astronautical Federation conference in New Delhi.
Europe’s own structure, with its complex mix of national agencies, large aerospace companies, and a growing start-up sector, mirrors India’s current trajectory. Both regions, he observed, are witnessing a wave of innovation driven by commercial players entering what was once purely a state domain. "Europe is vibrant for space exploration. And in India, I see the same momentum," he said.
Le Gall lauded India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight project, saying it will make India the first nation to independently send astronauts into space in the 21st century. “It’s only the beginning of India’s human spaceflight adventure,” he said.
“Just as Europe is developing its own human spaceflight capability, both our efforts will strengthen the global space economy.”
The Moon: Humanity’s Next Chapter
Le Gall is convinced that “going back to the Moon is the next chapter in human space exploration.” The Apollo missions, he explained, were only a beginning, short visits lasting a few hours or days. The new challenge is to build a sustained human presence.
Unlike the International Space Station (ISS), which he described as “a magnificent but largely political project,” the lunar mission must yield tangible scientific, industrial, and economic outcomes. “The ISS cost around $100 billion, yet the return on investment has been weak,” Le Gall said candidly.
“On the Moon, we must prepare in advance to ensure real industrial and commercial benefits."
He believes this can be achieved through strong collaboration between governments, space agencies, and private industry, the so-called “non-space sector.” According to him, lunar infrastructure development, from power generation to materials production, must engage private industries right from the start. “It will be a win-win,” he said.
“The Moon is not only a scientific destination; it’s the new frontier for high technology.”
Lessons From The Space Station Era
Reflecting on decades of international cooperation, Le Gall pointed to the ISS as a historic success in diplomacy, born from the Cold War’s end, but one that fell short commercially. “The station was more political than industrial,” he said.
Originally, the ISS was envisioned as a platform for manufacturing advanced materials and pharmaceuticals in zero gravity. But many of those ambitions never materialized. “After 25 years, we have beautiful images and invaluable lessons on how humans can live and work in orbit,” Le Gall said, “but only limited industrial output.”
Still, the ISS created something priceless: global inspiration. “Every astronaut’s flight sparks a new generation’s imagination,” he added. “In India, millions of young people want to go to space; that is the ISS’s true legacy.”
Now, with the ISS nearing the end of its operational life, Le Gall says the baton passes to the Moon, “the perfect next step.” Unlike Mars, which remains a distant dream, the Moon is close enough for sustainable exploration. “It takes only three or four days to reach the Moon,” he said.
“The challenge is no longer just landing, it’s staying.”
Building A Permanent Lunar Presence
Le Gall envisions a future where astronauts live and work on the Moon for extended periods, aided by artificial intelligence and robotics. “The first difference between the old missions and the new is permanence,” he said.
“Just as we now have astronauts continuously aboard the ISS, the Moon will soon host a permanent human presence.”
This new “lunar base” will not rely solely on Earth for materials. Instead, Le Gall foresees in-situ resource utilization, using lunar soil and minerals to construct habitats, manufacture components, and even generate fuel.
“There are six key domains for the lunar economy,” he explained: energy, materials, transportation, components, biotechnology, and science. Each of these will form the foundation of an entirely new industrial ecosystem.
Energy And Materials: The Cornerstones Of Lunar Industry
On energy, Le Gall believes solar arrays will be the most practical initial source. “Energy is fundamental,” he said. “At first, we’ll use solar power, but over time, we’ll explore other clean and sustainable options.”
He ruled out nuclear energy for safety reasons but emphasized the potential for manufacturing solar arrays directly on the lunar surface, a crucial step toward self-sufficiency. Next come materials. Initially, lunar bases will be built with materials transported from Earth. But quickly, he said, “We will start using lunar resources, transforming them to construct infrastructure.” This would not only reduce costs but also pave the way for industries that could eventually export materials or products back to Earth.
Transportation And Manufacturing: A New Race Begins
Transportation will be another frontier, both for moving materials and for mobility on the Moon. Le Gall joked that major carmakers are already competing to put the “first car on the Moon.” But behind the humour lies a serious point: mobility systems, logistics, and autonomous vehicles will be vital for long-term operations.
He also highlighted the potential for component manufacturing in lunar conditions. “The Moon’s low gravity and lack of atmosphere make it ideal for producing high-precision components,” he said. Advanced AI-driven systems could automate fabrication, creating parts that are both lighter and stronger than those made on Earth.
Biotech And Medicine: Space As A Laboratory for Health
Space exploration, Le Gall noted, has always influenced medicine. Now, he expects lunar studies to revolutionize it. “When astronauts spend time in space, we observe how their bones weaken and then recover upon return,” he explained.
“Understanding this process could lead to breakthroughs in treating osteoporosis and other diseases on Earth.”
The Moon could also become a testing ground for long-duration human health research, essential for future missions to Mars or beyond.
The Role of Artificial Intelligence And Planetary Protection
Artificial intelligence, Le Gall emphasized, will be indispensable for lunar exploration. “In the Apollo era, only the last astronaut who was a geologist brought back truly valuable samples,” he said.
“In the future, AI will act as the geologist, analyzing data, choosing the right samples, and guiding exploration decisions.”
He also stressed the importance of “planetary protection,” preventing microbial contamination of celestial bodies. “We must protect the Moon as we failed to protect Earth,” he warned, stating, “From the very beginning, we must ensure sustainable practices.”
From Lunar Science To The Lunar Economy
The scientific benefits of a permanent lunar presence are immense. The far side of the Moon, free from Earth’s radio interference, could host powerful observatories offering unmatched views of the universe. Lunar seismology could also help scientists understand Earth’s origins.
But beyond science, Le Gall sees a looming economic revolution. “Today, we have a flourishing market for satellite launches and applications,” he said, adding, “But the lunar economy does not yet exist, and that’s what we must build next.”
From energy and construction to logistics and biotechnology, the opportunities are vast. “Developing a lunar economy will drive global technological progress just as the space race once did. And India, with its innovation and cost-efficient engineering, must be at the centre of it,” said Le Gall.
The Moon As A New Platform For Non-Space Industries
Perhaps Le Gall’s most provocative argument is that the Moon will not belong solely to space agencies. “We must bring non-space industries on board,” he urged. Automotive, electronics, biotech, and even consumer brands have shown interest. “Imagine a company putting its logo or product on the Moon, it’s the ultimate marketing frontier,” he said, adding, “But beyond symbolism, these industries can drive innovation.”
He believes involving non-space sectors from the beginning will make lunar projects financially sustainable, reducing dependence on government budgets and accelerating progress.
India-Europe Cooperation: The Next Big Leap
Le Gall concluded with a strong message for India: “Going back to the Moon together is the best way to prepare for the future.” India and Europe, he said, have already proven their ability to build satellites and applications together. The next step is to extend this partnership to human spaceflight and lunar infrastructure.
“India has the capability, the ambition, and the imagination,” he said.
“Europe has the technology, experience, and private sector strength. Together, we can shape the new space age.”
For Jean-Yves Le Gall, the vision is clear: the next great human settlement will not be on Earth, but on the Moon. And it will not be built by one nation alone. “The Moon,” he said, “is not just a place. It is the new frontier for high technology, for cooperation, and for humanity’s shared destiny in space.”