'The Moon Is the Next Frontier', Former CNES Chief On India-Europe Cooperation And The New Space Race

Jean-Yves Le Gall, one of Europe’s most respected leaders in space, and a former President of CNES, the French space agency. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As India prepares for its first human orbital mission as part of Gaganyaan and continues ambitious lunar exploration after the success of Chandrayaan-3, the gaze of the world shifts towards New Delhi. Among those watching carefully is Jean-Yves Le Gall, one of Europe’s most respected leaders in space, and a former President of CNES, the French space agency. Le Gall also served as president of Arianespace, and he chaired the ESA Council. He has a long history of contributing to international cooperation in space.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Le Gall shared his insights about the future of space exploration, from human spaceflight to the forthcoming "lunar economy", and how India and Europe can jointly develop the next great era of space exploration and development beyond Earth.

India & Europe: Common Aspirations, Common Horizons

“The Moon today,” according to Le Gall, “is probably the ultimate project, which will gather together almost all countries that can make space flights. India, of course, is and needs to be part of it.”

France and India have already established one of, if not the, longest space development co-operations in the world through satellite development, Earth observation and climate monitoring. Le Gall observed that this co-operation is now becoming deeper, following the signing of new agreements between ISRO and the European space ecosystem after the International Astronautical Federation conference in New Delhi.

Europe’s own structure, with its complex mix of national agencies, large aerospace companies, and a growing start-up sector, mirrors India’s current trajectory. Both regions, he observed, are witnessing a wave of innovation driven by commercial players entering what was once purely a state domain. "Europe is vibrant for space exploration. And in India, I see the same momentum," he said.

Le Gall lauded India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight project, saying it will make India the first nation to independently send astronauts into space in the 21st century. “It’s only the beginning of India’s human spaceflight adventure,” he said.

“Just as Europe is developing its own human spaceflight capability, both our efforts will strengthen the global space economy.”

The Moon: Humanity’s Next Chapter

Le Gall is convinced that “going back to the Moon is the next chapter in human space exploration.” The Apollo missions, he explained, were only a beginning, short visits lasting a few hours or days. The new challenge is to build a sustained human presence.

Unlike the International Space Station (ISS), which he described as “a magnificent but largely political project,” the lunar mission must yield tangible scientific, industrial, and economic outcomes. “The ISS cost around $100 billion, yet the return on investment has been weak,” Le Gall said candidly.

“On the Moon, we must prepare in advance to ensure real industrial and commercial benefits."

He believes this can be achieved through strong collaboration between governments, space agencies, and private industry, the so-called “non-space sector.” According to him, lunar infrastructure development, from power generation to materials production, must engage private industries right from the start. “It will be a win-win,” he said.

“The Moon is not only a scientific destination; it’s the new frontier for high technology.”

Lessons From The Space Station Era

Reflecting on decades of international cooperation, Le Gall pointed to the ISS as a historic success in diplomacy, born from the Cold War’s end, but one that fell short commercially. “The station was more political than industrial,” he said.

Originally, the ISS was envisioned as a platform for manufacturing advanced materials and pharmaceuticals in zero gravity. But many of those ambitions never materialized. “After 25 years, we have beautiful images and invaluable lessons on how humans can live and work in orbit,” Le Gall said, “but only limited industrial output.”

Still, the ISS created something priceless: global inspiration. “Every astronaut’s flight sparks a new generation’s imagination,” he added. “In India, millions of young people want to go to space; that is the ISS’s true legacy.”

Now, with the ISS nearing the end of its operational life, Le Gall says the baton passes to the Moon, “the perfect next step.” Unlike Mars, which remains a distant dream, the Moon is close enough for sustainable exploration. “It takes only three or four days to reach the Moon,” he said.

“The challenge is no longer just landing, it’s staying.”

Building A Permanent Lunar Presence