ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CJI Chandrachud Appointed By Russia As Arbitrator In Dispute With Ukrainian Bank

New Delhi: The Russian government has reportedly appointed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud as its arbitrator in an investment treaty dispute filed by Ukrainian state-owned bank Oschadbank.

The Bar and Bench, citing a report by Global Arbitration Review, stated on Wednesday that Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister Dyala Jimenez will head the three-member tribunal. Both Russia and Oschadbank jointly selected Jimenez as the tribunal's president.

Greek arbitrator and National University of Singapore professor Stavros Brekoulakis, who was appointed by Oschadbank, will be the third member of the tribunal.

The arbitration has been initiated under the 1998 bilateral investment treaty between Ukraine and Russia.

Dispute Over Assets In Ukraine

Oschadbank's claim relates to its assets and operations in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The bank has claimed that it lost these assets following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, especially after the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The claim is understood to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.