Ex-CJI Chandrachud Appointed By Russia As Arbitrator In Dispute With Ukrainian Bank
The arbitration has been initiated under the 1998 bilateral investment treaty between Ukraine and Russia.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Russian government has reportedly appointed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud as its arbitrator in an investment treaty dispute filed by Ukrainian state-owned bank Oschadbank.
The Bar and Bench, citing a report by Global Arbitration Review, stated on Wednesday that Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister Dyala Jimenez will head the three-member tribunal. Both Russia and Oschadbank jointly selected Jimenez as the tribunal's president.
Greek arbitrator and National University of Singapore professor Stavros Brekoulakis, who was appointed by Oschadbank, will be the third member of the tribunal.
The arbitration has been initiated under the 1998 bilateral investment treaty between Ukraine and Russia.
Dispute Over Assets In Ukraine
Oschadbank's claim relates to its assets and operations in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The bank has claimed that it lost these assets following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, especially after the full-scale invasion in 2022.
The claim is understood to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Reportedly, Oschadbank initiated the arbitration after a notice of dispute served on Russia in July 2025 allegedly went unanswered.
Chandrachud Had Earlier Declined Russia's Approaches
It is worth mentioning here that Justice Chandrachud had previously declined approaches from Russia to serve as its arbitrator in treaty claims brought by Wintershall Dea and Ukrenergo. The approaches were reportedly made on the same day that the Permanent Court of Arbitration designated him as the appointing authority in the Wintershall proceedings.
He later stepped down from that role after disclosing the communications.
Oschadbank is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partners Epaminontas Triantafilou and Alex Gerbi, along with Asters partners Oleksiy Didkovskiy, Andrii Pozhidayev and Oksana Legka.
Russia's legal team comprises Pinna Goldberg partner Andrea Pinna, counsel Pratyush Panjwani and senior associate Dimitrios Papageorgiou.