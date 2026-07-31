Former Chief of Army Staff General VN Sharma Passes Away
General VN Sharma served as the 14th Chief of Army Staff from 1988 to 1990.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Kangra: Former Chief of Army Staff General Vishwanath Narayan Sharma (VN Sharma) passed away in New Delhi on Friday at the age of 96. General VN Sharma served as the 14th Chief of Army Staff from 1988 to 1990.
Hailing from Dadh village in the Palampur subdivision of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, General Sharma was the younger brother of the late Major Somnath Sharma, independent India’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient. After being commissioned into the 16th Light Cavalry of the Indian Army in 1950, he served the country for nearly four decades.
During his tenure, he led the Army during the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) operations in Sri Lanka and while addressing security challenges in Northeast India. He received numerous military honours for his distinguished service, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.
General VN Sharma belonged to a distinguished military family that served the nation across three generations. His father, Major General Amar Nath Sharma, was a senior officer in the Army Mehe highest gallantry award—ddical Corps; his elder brother, Major Somnath Sharma, was awarded the Param Vir Chakra; and another brother, Lieutenant General Surendra Nath Sharma, served as the Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.
His sister also served as a Brigadier in the Army Medical Corps. Even after retirement, he maintained a deep bond with his ancestral village, Dadh. He visited the village to participate in the foundation-laying ceremony of a Van Vihar (forest park) being developed in memory of Major Somnath Sharma last year.
Governor, Chief Minister Express Condolences
Many leaders from the state, including the Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, have expressed their condolences on the passing of General V.N. Sharma. Governor Kavinder Gupta stated that General V.N. Sharma rendered invaluable service as the Army Chief and played a pivotal role in strengthening the nation’s security.
Describing his demise as the end of an era, the Governor remarked that Himachal Pradesh has lost one of its finest military leaders. General Sharma’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and integrity earned him the respect and admiration of the armed forces and the people of the country.
His invaluable contribution to strengthening the Indian Army will always be remembered with gratitude and pride. The Governor extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Expressing deep grief over the passing of General V.N. Sharma, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that his exemplary military leadership, sense of duty, and dedication to the nation would continue to inspire the people of the country. He prayed for peace for the departed soul and for the strength of the bereaved family to endure this sorrow.