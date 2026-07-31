ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Chief of Army Staff General VN Sharma Passes Away

Kangra: Former Chief of Army Staff General Vishwanath Narayan Sharma (VN Sharma) passed away in New Delhi on Friday at the age of 96. General VN Sharma served as the 14th Chief of Army Staff from 1988 to 1990.

Hailing from Dadh village in the Palampur subdivision of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, General Sharma was the younger brother of the late Major Somnath Sharma, independent India’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient. After being commissioned into the 16th Light Cavalry of the Indian Army in 1950, he served the country for nearly four decades.

During his tenure, he led the Army during the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) operations in Sri Lanka and while addressing security challenges in Northeast India. He received numerous military honours for his distinguished service, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

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General VN Sharma belonged to a distinguished military family that served the nation across three generations. His father, Major General Amar Nath Sharma, was a senior officer in the Army Mehe highest gallantry award—ddical Corps; his elder brother, Major Somnath Sharma, was awarded the Param Vir Chakra; and another brother, Lieutenant General Surendra Nath Sharma, served as the Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.