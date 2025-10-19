ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

As many as 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district on Oct 17, 2025. ( ANI )

Replying to a query around the claims made by Naxal leader Roopesh, who surrendered recently, that he had given Rs 6 crore to the organisation, Awasthi said that the accounting of Naxalites is very clean. “Contractors and workers in each area have a set collection pattern, and they keep accounts of it. They also send the money to the central organisation. We recovered many of their diaries during raids. During investigations, we also found that some Naxalites embezzled funds. Roopesh is talking about leaving behind money. There must be many people keeping account of that money,” he said.

As many as 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district on Oct 17, 2025. (ANI)

“I believe that the armed Naxalites have no remaining cadres. The power that once operated with the gun no longer exists because of the way area after area is falling vacant. Bastar, Kanker, the area above it, Narayanpur and beyond that, Gadchiroli, there is no safe place for them anywhere. They may still have some numbers, but the leadership that existed is gone. Both their existence and base have been destroyed,” the former DGP claimed.

“Seeing no escape, they are surrendering. To save their lives, they are forced to join the mainstream,” he underlined while pointing out that the remaining will also sooner or later be forced to surrender or they will be neutralised in the ongoing operations.

“Amit Shah is continuously working in this direction. I have met him several times during which he thoroughly reviewed the situation and set March 31, 2026, as the date for eliminating Maoism. When he set the date, no one thought this would be possible. Neither the Naxalites nor the security agencies believed this. I have stated this on many occasions,” Awasthi disclosed, while adding that the fear created by the working of the security agencies has led to this situation.

Awasthi said the central government's strategy against Naxalism over the last decade has been effective and the Union Home Ministry under Amit Shah has taken result-oriented action and decisions regarding Chhattisgarh.

“We never believed that a day would come when so many Naxalite cadres would surrender together,” he said.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Awasthi called the mass surrender "historic" as this is the first time that such a large number of red rebels have surrendered with their weapons, something that was unimaginable at the beginning of the fight against Naxalism.

As many as 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member of the Maoist organization, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district on Oct 17, 2025. (ANI)

On Friday (Oct 17), 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member, surrendered before the police and paramilitary forces in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district. The Maoists handed over 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 self-loading rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, an INSAS LMG (light machine gun), among other weapons.

Former Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi, who had led the first anti-Naxalite operation in the state, sees it as a landmark phase in the fight against left-wing extremism.

Raipur: The recent surrender by 210 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh is being seen as a big boost for the security forces amid the central government's claims of wiping out the Naxal menace from the country by 2026.

Awasthi explained that the collapse of their economic structure is the biggest reason for the disintegration of the Naxalite network. “They are being attacked, and they don't have the money to buy weapons. They don't have the money to buy bullets. They don't have the money to buy supplies. They used to create an atmosphere of terror everywhere. They even attended meetings in other areas. The dynamics they had built up around such situations are eroding. This is why they have no other option left,” he elaborated.

He said the time has come when the Naxalites are disintegrating like ‘autumn leaves in spring’ and there is fear visible among them. “Sujata surrendered, then Bhupati surrendered, then Rupesh surrendered, and after that, a couple of Naxalite commanders were killed. Now, it is absolutely certain that the Naxalites have completely lost the battle. Their morale has been completely shattered. The security forces are overpowering them. This is the result of the government's strong will,” the former DGP related, while stating that those who do not comply with the government’s terms will face action.

He expressed the belief that if the Naxalite commanders in Sukma and Bijapur who have not yet surrendered do so, then Naxalites will be virtually non-existent in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

He further said that ‘Urban Naxalites’ pose a significant challenge and will continue to do so.

He explained that Naxalites who have surrendered are now engaged in farming and other types of employment. They transitioned from underground to overground, and while they roam and socialise, some of them will remain entrenched in this ideology, and people in the urban areas may fall prey to their influence.

“It is crucial for the Police to remain vigilant in this regard. Intelligence, whether central or state, needs to be extremely vigilant,” he added.

It was related that the Naxalites had established a nationwide structure through immense hard work since the 1980s in around 200 districts. They had turned it into a guerrilla army, and the ideology flourished with and Urban Naxalites working extensively to support it.

“Their ideology was about land reform, but that's no longer the case. Demolishing schools and killing villagers is a completely different ideology. Their defined terms were feudalism and landlordism. But the class they targeted—the Police force, teachers and villagers—are not feudal; they are ordinary people from common families. I don't think they will revert to creating such an organisation again. It will take a lot of time; building one now isn't easy,” he said while adding that the circumstances of the country and society have changed with a shift in the people's ideologies.

“Perhaps, in the name of law and order, they can do something; they can become a little violent. Those with urban ideologies can certainly try to change the nature of this but the way it was in the jungle is no longer possible,” he asserted.

On being questioned about Roopesh’s view expressed to ETV Bharat at the time of the surrender that the fifth and sixth schedules need to be strengthened because land rights are forcibly taken away and the poor are powerless to do anything about it, the former DGP replied with reference to the ideological tussles.

“If you believe the ideology of Marx and Lenin, and if we look at Mao, his entire ideology was against capitalism. Equalising any form of capitalism was its main focus. But is the way China has developed itself posing a challenge to the United States? It is not within the ideology of Lenin and Marx. Because the ideology of capitalism does not necessarily require capital to develop an area. Agriculture alone cannot be its primary focus. Agriculture is a significant foundation, but developing infrastructure requires other things. We need industry, schools, mining, and hospitals. But everything must be used judiciously. There must be no ecological imbalance,” he answered.

He further highlighted that given the government’s development policy, the face of the entire area will be changed in some time and questions regarding how and why of the development will be answered.

“The biggest thing is that if people don't join them, they will be powerless to do anything,” he elaborated.

On being asked what could be a model for Bastar's development, he expressed that the authorities need to take what the tribals need there.

“We need to understand what the needs are. Agriculture needs to be developed there and industries need to be set up that provide employment. Establishing an industry creates many types of employment. People need work, and we need to provide them. In areas where we are clearing Naxalism, the district administration, Forest Department and the Police will have to work day and night with complete transparency to ensure the development of the area,” he said.

On being asked about the administrative perspective required in Chhattisgarh with regard to the youth, he said that employment opportunities need to be created in Chhattisgarh itself.

“If the government does this, Chhattisgarh will definitely develop. A detailed project report is needed for Chhattisgarh's development. A plan needs to be made for each area. What can we do around Raipur, what can we do around Surguja, what can we do around Bilaspur and what can we do around Bastar? This kind of detailed planning is needed, and its execution must be ensured,” Awasthi underlined.