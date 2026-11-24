ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-India Sentiment Only A Narrative Propagated By Political Leaders: Former Bangladesh Human Rights Chairman

In an interview with ETV Bharat after receiving the Professor Madhava Menon Memorial Award at the inaugural annual international conference of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association in Hyderabad, Rahman said the situation in Bangladesh is complex, and the education system has particularly collapsed.

He said that the perceived anti-India "sentiment among the Bangladeshi public is merely a narrative propagated by political leaders, while in reality the general public holds the people of the country in high regard." Rahman said that long queues of people stretching for kilometers at Indian visa centers who want to travel to India for medical treatment, education, and tourism mirrors the respect that the people have for the country.

He however said that the human rights situation in the country has become extremely complex, and people who were expecting improvement in the situation after the change in government have been left disappointed. “Currently, Bangladesh is facing severe shortage of electricity and gas. The prices of essential commodities have soared and remain beyond the purchasing power of the average citizen. In the current situation, farmers are struggling to obtain fertilisers in time, and daily-wage labourers are unable to find work," he said.

Rahman further said that the law and order situation in Bangladesh has deteriorated. About the education system, he said it has collapsed "due to political factors" and requires an " overhaul." Former US President Donald Trump has, as per reports, indicated that $29 million was spent during the Biden administration to facilitate a regime change in Bangladesh.

​About the relations between India and Bangladesh, Rahman said that despite some individuals within the new government adopting an anti-India stance, the country continues to play a major role in providing essential supplies like electricity and diesel. “Following the formation of the new government, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to extend his congratulations. India has consistently made efforts to de-escalate tensions. The anti-India sentiment is being propagated primarily by certain political figures and factions that had historically opposed the liberation of Bangladesh,” he said.