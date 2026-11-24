Anti-India Sentiment Only A Narrative Propagated By Political Leaders: Former Bangladesh Human Rights Chairman
Former NHRC Chairman in an interview to ETV Bharat said people who had hoped for positive change remain disappointed due to dire human rights situation.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Chairman of Bangladesh's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Mizanur Rahman, has said that anti-India sentiment is a narrative pushed by political leaders.
In an interview with ETV Bharat after receiving the Professor Madhava Menon Memorial Award at the inaugural annual international conference of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association in Hyderabad, Rahman said the situation in Bangladesh is complex, and the education system has particularly collapsed.
He said that the perceived anti-India "sentiment among the Bangladeshi public is merely a narrative propagated by political leaders, while in reality the general public holds the people of the country in high regard." Rahman said that long queues of people stretching for kilometers at Indian visa centers who want to travel to India for medical treatment, education, and tourism mirrors the respect that the people have for the country.
He however said that the human rights situation in the country has become extremely complex, and people who were expecting improvement in the situation after the change in government have been left disappointed. “Currently, Bangladesh is facing severe shortage of electricity and gas. The prices of essential commodities have soared and remain beyond the purchasing power of the average citizen. In the current situation, farmers are struggling to obtain fertilisers in time, and daily-wage labourers are unable to find work," he said.
Rahman further said that the law and order situation in Bangladesh has deteriorated. About the education system, he said it has collapsed "due to political factors" and requires an " overhaul." Former US President Donald Trump has, as per reports, indicated that $29 million was spent during the Biden administration to facilitate a regime change in Bangladesh.
About the relations between India and Bangladesh, Rahman said that despite some individuals within the new government adopting an anti-India stance, the country continues to play a major role in providing essential supplies like electricity and diesel. “Following the formation of the new government, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to extend his congratulations. India has consistently made efforts to de-escalate tensions. The anti-India sentiment is being propagated primarily by certain political figures and factions that had historically opposed the liberation of Bangladesh,” he said.
On the situation of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh, he said that at the time of political instability, "minority communities often become targets.” Under the Awami League’s administration, it was perceived that not only were relations between India and Bangladesh better, but minorities also felt better protected. “The current government has taken steps to ensure that the Durga Puja celebrations proceeded peacefully and has provided security at temples. A stable environment must be established to ensure protection throughout the year,” said Rahman.
Talking about the role of the Human Rights Commission, he however said that following the change in administration, the previous Commission was dissolved and although a new "Human Rights Act 2025" has been introduced, the chairperson and members of the commission have not been appointed. "Even though the office exists, the commission is unable to perform its functions fully.”
About the future of ties between India and Pakistan, Rahman said that as Bangladesh shares borders with India on three sides, “maintaining good relations is essential." “The 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed in 1996, is set to expire on December 12 of this year. If this treaty is not renewed, Bangladesh could face a severe water crisis. How India responds to this will depend on what shape the relations between the two nations take.”
Responding to reports that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would face the death penalty if she returns to the country, he said, “due to the failures of the current administration, sympathy and support for the leader among the public is on the rise.” Hasina, who is currently in Delhi, has said that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December.
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