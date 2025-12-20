ETV Bharat / bharat

Former CEC Quraishi, Activist Yogendra Yadav Raise Serious Concerns Over SIR

He said the ECI had said that the digital voter list will only be updated through annual revisions, which will include additions and deletions for deaths, migration and new voters who have reached the age of 18.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the event, Quraishi explained that the first SIR in the country was conducted in 2003, and subsequently, in 2003-04, the Election Commission of India (ECI) made a clear decision that it would no longer be necessary after the digitisation of the voter rolls.

Some pertinent questions were raised at the event by former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Quraishi, who was present as an observer and social activist Yogendra Yadav, while presenting the ground reality of SIR.

New Delhi: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in various states came in for heavy criticism at a conference held in the national capital on Saturday to protect universal adult suffrage and protest the exercise.

"This same process has been followed for the past 25 years, and even until January 2025. In the last general elections, also, the same valid voter list also served as the basis for government formation."

Quraishi questioned that the sudden discarding of a voter list that was considered valid for 25 years and attempting to complete 30 years of work in 15 days raises serious problems. He stated that this pressure has caused many Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to become extremely stressed, some suffering heart attacks and even suicides coming to light.

He explained that one heart attack and one suicide should have been enough to shake the ECI, the government and the Supreme Court. "But there was no sensitive response," he said and warned that if entire neighbourhoods or blocks are being removed from the voter list with a "specific motive", it raises serious social and constitutional questions.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav disclosed that the conference held in Delhi was attended by delegates from ten states across the country. He alleged that in the name of SIR, the voter list is not being updated, but rather, a large-scale "weeding" is being carried out.

He explained that approximately 45 lakh names have been deleted in Bihar so far, while 6.5 crore are on the verge of being deleted, and preparations are on to remove another 6 crore, while half the country is still remaining.

He stated that this process is not about cleaning the voter list, but rather about "cleansing" it. Highlighting the demands raised at the Conference, Yadav said that it has been sought that no voter's name should be deleted without due process, notice, hearing and document verification. He pointed out that citizenship verification is the subject of the Home Ministry, not the ECI and that the two should be kept separate.

Furthermore, documents other than those available with the public should not be demanded. He appealed to the people of the country to come together and democratically oppose this process and unite to protect the right to vote.