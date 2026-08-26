ETV Bharat / bharat

Former CDS Anil Chauhan's Operation Sindoor Revelations Raise 'Understandable Concern': Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader and party's General Secretary In-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has said that revelations by former CDS Anil Chauhan(retd) regarding the armed forces' Operation Sindoor to avenge last year's Pahalgam attack had raised “understandable concern”.

Ramesh reiterated his demand for a comprehensive review exercise on the lines of the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

The Congress MP's remarks came a day after former CDS Chauhan said that the Indian forces “did not target” Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility. He also refuted US President Donald Trump's claims of intervention to stop the armed conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor saying the decision was taken directly by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the former CDS's “some very important revelations” had “raised understandable concern”. He also referred to Chauhan's acknowledgment on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May last year that the Indian armed forces had suffered losses durin the initial phase of Operation Sindoor.