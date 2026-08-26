Former CDS Anil Chauhan's Operation Sindoor Revelations Raise 'Understandable Concern': Congress
Ramesh demanded the NDA government to table a comprehensive review report over the matter on the lines of 1999 Kargil war.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and party's General Secretary In-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has said that revelations by former CDS Anil Chauhan(retd) regarding the armed forces' Operation Sindoor to avenge last year's Pahalgam attack had raised “understandable concern”.
Ramesh reiterated his demand for a comprehensive review exercise on the lines of the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan.
The Congress MP's remarks came a day after former CDS Chauhan said that the Indian forces “did not target” Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility. He also refuted US President Donald Trump's claims of intervention to stop the armed conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor saying the decision was taken directly by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the former CDS's “some very important revelations” had “raised understandable concern”. He also referred to Chauhan's acknowledgment on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May last year that the Indian armed forces had suffered losses durin the initial phase of Operation Sindoor.
In a media interview given in Singapore on May 30th, 2025, the-then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan had made some very significant revelations on Operation Sindoor.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 26, 2026
Just yesterday Gen. Chauhan has again made some very important revelations that have raised…
“In a media interview given in Singapore on May 30th, 2025, the-then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan had made some very significant revelations on Operation Sindoor. Just yesterday Gen. Chauhan has again made some very important revelations that have raised understandable concern,” he wrote.
Ramesh said that four days after the Kargil War had ended, the Vajpayee Government had, on July 29, 1999, set up the Kargil Review Committee under the chairmanship of K. Subrahmanyam (the current External Affairs Minister’s father) whose report was tabled in Parliament on Feb 23, 2000.
“Headline-grabbing revelations being made from time to time in interviews and lectures, whether part of a deliberate strategy or not, are no substitute for a structured and comprehensive review exercise like what the Subrahmanyam committee had carried out,” the Congress MP added.
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