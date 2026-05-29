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Former CCI Chief Dhanendra Kumar Dies After Fire At Delhi Home, Neighbours Question Emergency Response

Former CCI chairman and retired IAS officer Dhanendra Kumar died after a fire broke out at his Hauz Khas residence. ( LEFT IMAGE-IANS, RIGHT-ETV BHARAT )

New Delhi: Former Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairman and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dhanendra Kumar died after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by an air-conditioner malfunction, broke out at his Hauz Khas residence in South Delhi late Wednesday night.

His son, Gaurav, was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment, while neighbours later raised questions over the emergency response.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 11.18 pm at Dhanendra's residence in Hauz Khas. Five people, including family members and domestic staff, were inside the house when the fire broke out.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding the blaze at a house in Hauz Khas was received late at night, following which police and Delhi Fire Services teams rushed to the spot, police officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the indoor unit of an air conditioner installed in the house.

The blaze quickly filled the residence with thick smoke. Two fire tenders, including a water bowser, were pressed into service and rescue operations were launched while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Died Due To Smoke Inhalation

Police and fire personnel rescued Dhanendra and his son, Gaurav, from the house and shifted them to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. His son’s condition is stated to be stable and out of danger. However, Dhanendra succumbed during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said, "Dhanendra Kumar succumbed to smoke inhalation during treatment."

His wife and two domestic staff members were rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control around 12.20 a.m. Officials said domestic articles on the ground floor and wooden windows on the first floor of the ground-plus-two-storey building were damaged.

Neighbours Question Response Time

According to neighbours, family members were in separate rooms when a loud sound was heard, after which the house rapidly filled with smoke. Residents alerted emergency services and assisted in rescue efforts before fire personnel arrived.

Some residents have raised concerns over the response time of emergency services. A woman from the neighbourhood rejected suggestions that access issues in the area may have delayed emergency response.

She said, "It is not a slum. When the fire brigade arrived, it came very easily. All the neighbours were present. Uncle and auntie are both elderly and only they and their staff stay here. Uncle had served on such a prominent post, yet it took so much time for help to reach them."

Questioning the preparedness of emergency services, she added, "What will happen to any other normal person in this overpopulated and corrupt country? I am really appalled. A police station is barely 300 metres away from here. We had informed people in our RWA group about the fire, but no one had a fire extinguisher. We were trying to control it using pipes and buckets of water."

The resident claimed that neighbours even approached the nearby police station for a fire extinguisher. "I personally went there and requested them. Then they brought the fire extinguisher from the police station. Otherwise, they kept saying the fire brigade would come. We know that, but we also know it takes time for the fire brigade to arrive because our infrastructure is not of that kind," she added.