Former CCI Chief Dhanendra Kumar Dies After Fire At Delhi Home, Neighbours Question Emergency Response
A suspected AC-related fire killed former bureaucrat Dhanendra Kumar in Delhi, as residents raised concerns over rescue response time.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairman and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dhanendra Kumar died after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by an air-conditioner malfunction, broke out at his Hauz Khas residence in South Delhi late Wednesday night.
His son, Gaurav, was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment, while neighbours later raised questions over the emergency response.
According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 11.18 pm at Dhanendra's residence in Hauz Khas. Five people, including family members and domestic staff, were inside the house when the fire broke out.
A Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding the blaze at a house in Hauz Khas was received late at night, following which police and Delhi Fire Services teams rushed to the spot, police officials said.
Preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the indoor unit of an air conditioner installed in the house.
The blaze quickly filled the residence with thick smoke. Two fire tenders, including a water bowser, were pressed into service and rescue operations were launched while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.
Died Due To Smoke Inhalation
Police and fire personnel rescued Dhanendra and his son, Gaurav, from the house and shifted them to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. His son’s condition is stated to be stable and out of danger. However, Dhanendra succumbed during treatment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said, "Dhanendra Kumar succumbed to smoke inhalation during treatment."
His wife and two domestic staff members were rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control around 12.20 a.m. Officials said domestic articles on the ground floor and wooden windows on the first floor of the ground-plus-two-storey building were damaged.
Neighbours Question Response Time
According to neighbours, family members were in separate rooms when a loud sound was heard, after which the house rapidly filled with smoke. Residents alerted emergency services and assisted in rescue efforts before fire personnel arrived.
Some residents have raised concerns over the response time of emergency services. A woman from the neighbourhood rejected suggestions that access issues in the area may have delayed emergency response.
She said, "It is not a slum. When the fire brigade arrived, it came very easily. All the neighbours were present. Uncle and auntie are both elderly and only they and their staff stay here. Uncle had served on such a prominent post, yet it took so much time for help to reach them."
Questioning the preparedness of emergency services, she added, "What will happen to any other normal person in this overpopulated and corrupt country? I am really appalled. A police station is barely 300 metres away from here. We had informed people in our RWA group about the fire, but no one had a fire extinguisher. We were trying to control it using pipes and buckets of water."
The resident claimed that neighbours even approached the nearby police station for a fire extinguisher. "I personally went there and requested them. Then they brought the fire extinguisher from the police station. Otherwise, they kept saying the fire brigade would come. We know that, but we also know it takes time for the fire brigade to arrive because our infrastructure is not of that kind," she added.
When asked whether timely intervention could have saved Kumar's life, she said, "I cannot say that. I am not making that claim." However, she maintained that there were systemic shortcomings.
Staff Member Recounts Rescue Efforts
Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar, a staff member present at the house at the time of the incident, said the fire originated in an air conditioner installed in one of the rooms. He said, "The incident was that yesterday a massive fire broke out in the AC.”
According to him, rescuing the occupants was the immediate priority. "We first brought madam out because she is paralysed. She was taken out in a wheelchair. Then we brought sahib (Dhanendra) and his son out and sent them to the hospital," he said.
Kumar said a short circuit likely triggered the blaze. He added, "The AC was installed inside the room. Due to a short circuit, a fire broke out."
He added that Dhanendra was in a separate room when the incident occurred. "Sahib was in his own room. The smoke spread throughout the house. It was so dense that it could not be tolerated," the staff said.
Besides the family members, two domestic staff members and he were present inside the house when the fire broke out.
Investigation Underway
According to ANI, a crime team inspected the site and an electrical inspection is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. A Delhi Police official said, "A crime team inspected the spot, while an electrical inspection is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded, and no foul play is suspected so far." Officials added that further investigation into the matter is underway.
Who Was Dhanendra Kumar?
Dhanendra Kumar was a 1968-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre and one of India's most distinguished bureaucrats. He served as Deputy Commissioner of Karnal and Jind districts before holding several senior positions in the Haryana government, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
He also served as Chairman and Managing Director of the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation and played a significant role in the state's industrial and infrastructure development.
At the Centre, Kumar held key positions in several ministries, including Defence Production, Road Transport and Highways, and Culture. He retired in October 2005 as Secretary, Department of Defence Production.
Between 2005 and 2009, he represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan at the World Bank as Executive Director.
In 2009, he became the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India and played a key role in establishing the country's competition law framework and strengthening market regulation.
Following retirement, Kumar remained active in public policy and corporate affairs, serving as the founding chairman of Competition Advisory Services India LLP (COMPAD) and as Principal Advisor to the School of Competition Law at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.
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