ETV Bharat / bharat

Former CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao Takes Charge As National President Of Sarvajana Sanatan Party

Varanasi: Former CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao announced a new chapter in his public life, unveiling his new political role as the National President of the Sarvajana Sanatan Party (SSP) on Saturday.

Referring to his experience working in the fields of security, law and order, and administration in India for nearly four decades, Rao stated that India's reconstruction cannot be limited to administrative reforms alone. According to him, India needs to move forward towards modern development while remaining true to its civilizational roots.

He said that in the Sarvajana Sanatan Party's vision, Sanatan is not merely a method of worship, but a life-view rooted in truth, dharma, duty, compassion, justice, self-control, nature, family, society, and public welfare.

The Sarvajan Sanatan Party's vision is based on four key pillars: Education - A connection to Indian civilisation, history, and knowledge traditions with modern and global-level education; Health - Quality and accessible healthcare for all, combining knowledge from modern medicine and Indian health traditions; Livelihood - A respectable livelihood and opportunities for youth, farmers, artisans, labourers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs; Civilizational Reconnection - Viewing India's languages, arts, temples, pilgrimage sites, festivals, knowledge traditions, family, and cultural institutions as the nation's strength.

The party stated that its objective is not to return to the past, but to build a modern India by standing on its civilizational roots—an India that is technologically and economically modern, yet not disconnected from its cultural identity.