ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Bureaucrat Divya Mittal Goes On Political Highway Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Polls

Lucknow: Having quit from the service, former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Divya Mittal is heading towards politics. Sharing her future strategy through a social media post, she has sought public opinion on the proposed move. Underlining that she wants to change the politics instead of politicians, she said that she would seek an account of 80 years of governance by those in power since independence.

"The first question is what next, politics? People told me that everything has been achieved, what do I want to become now? I want to become a voice. The voice of those people whose voice does not reach any office, and even if it reaches, it is not heard. I want an account of the 80 years of our country's independence," she said.

In her video message released on X, Divya said, "I resigned from IAS a few days ago, and many questions were left in your minds. I did not answer them for a few days because the work was huge and I was gathering courage. Today, I have come to answer those questions. What next, with whom and from where?"

During her tenure as the District Magistrate in Mirzapur, Divya had made headlines for executing the project providing piped tap water for the first time in 75 years to the residents of Lahuriadah, a remote, water-scarce hilltop village.

She shared her WhatsApp number with the people asking for suggestions and said that she will begin from Uttar Pradesh, which has been her workplace. There are speculations that she might form her own political party.

She stated that anything is possible in politics today. "There are foundation stones, there's noise, but no thinking. I want an account of this lack of thinking. The goal isn't just to change politicians, it's to change politics. A politics of intention, a politics of justice, a politics of concern, and a politics of thought. Not a politics that simply counts people, that seeks to build a ladder to power. A politics that listens to people and stops there, because people are the destination," she added.

She said that when people are the destination, the path to that destination passes only through them, not under any flag. "One cannot demand accountability from flags under which the calculations haven't changed in 80 years. One who becomes a part of it cannot demand accountability. Therefore, I will do politics, not with any party, but only with you. Only with the people, but how will that happen? Politics is not for honest people. I found the answer to this within hours of my resignation," she said.

She mentioned that when many ordinary people supported her, the state spokesperson of a major political party wrote that she went to meet a senior leader of another major party in the dark of the night.

"That meeting never happened. The writer knew this, but the intention wasn't to write the truth. The intention was to intimidate a woman who came out to ask questions on the very first day," she added.

"That's what these people do. They intimidate people by filing FIRs against them. They troll someone and make them sit down so that good people don't enter politics. Their politics continues like this. We have to change this. That's why I won't be intimidated. I will ask questions so that every little girl in the country can speak her mind and not be made to fear the darkness of the night," said Divya.

She promised to create a platform with the people who supported her and are not afraid. "I want power built from the people, for the people, and of the people. Caste and religion aren't factored in because I never established it. When I was an officer, I never asked anyone's name before dispensing justice. For 80 years, they only established equations, and the country was left sitting by. We will decide together how this kind of politics will begin, how it will grow, and how it will continue," she said.

Elaborating on her decision to start from Uttar Pradesh, she underlined, "A guru is someone who brings us back to ourselves. The soil here taught me who I am and what I stand for. The soil of Uttar Pradesh is my workplace, and that's why I will start from here."

She added that Uttar Pradesh has always shown the way. The spark of freedom first started in this state, and even today, she sees people aligning with what's right.

"During Operation 'Kabza Mukti' (Occupation Liberation) in Deoria, people voluntarily vacated government lands. Today, I tell those same people: we've been waiting for a leader, a messiah for 80 years, and no one has come because the one we've been waiting for is ourselves," she said.

"So, I'm asking you not to trust me. Trust yourselves. I'm calling you: teachers, doctors, farmers, labourers, lawyers, students, and mothers worried about their children's bright future. New politics can't be created by one person. It requires everyone's support. Those who can spread the word, those who can establish it in their villages and towns, and those who can stand confidently before the people,” she said while asking the people to connect with her on her WhatsApp number, 9198 956 957.