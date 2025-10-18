ETV Bharat / bharat

In A World Becoming More Protectionist, India-UK Trade Deal Sends Positive Signal: Sunak

New Delhi: In a world that is becoming "more protectionist", countries like India and the UK signing a "big trade deal", sends a "very positive signal" to the world, former British prime minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

In an interactive session held at NDTV World Summit here, he also said it was "great" to see the trade deal being signed recently, "something I started worked on, and I am glad the new government concluded it."

In July, India and the United Kingdom signed a bilateral free trade agreement, Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), marking a major milestone in their longstanding partnership. During the session, Sunak was asked about the trade deal and the way forward for the India-UK ties.

"In a world that is becoming more protectionist, countries like India and the UK signing a big trade deal sends a very positive signal to the world. It tells businesses, civil society, the cultural organisations (and) academic institutions that the relationship matters," he said. "They are getting a signal from the leaders of the two countries that this relationship matters to our governments," the former British PM said.

The two countries are inextricably linked by ties of history, culture, families, and increasingly, economically as well, he asserted. "India means an enormous amount to me, but it also means a lot to the UK," the British leader said. He was also asked about his Indian ancestry, interest in cricket and his faith.