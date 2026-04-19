Former BJP Vice President And Ex-Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Punj Passes Away
As an author and columnist, Punj remained active until his final days, writing extensively in Hindi and English newspapers and magazines.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Former vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party passed away on Saturday evening. He was unwell and was admitted to a hospital on Friday.
Punj had been widely regarded as an important member of the BJP’s intellectual and policy-oriented circles. He also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He contributed to debates on social, economic, and political issues in the Upper House.
Punj built a distinguished career in journalism before joining politics. He began his professional journey in 1971 with the publication of a daily newspaper named The Motherland. He joined Financial Express in 1974 and He worked for over two decades until 1996 at Financial Express.
Punj was well known for his incisive analysis and commentary. He later served as Executive Editor of The Observer of Business and Politics from May 1996 to March 2000. Punj had also been actively involved in journalistic institutions. He served as President of the Delhi Journalists Association for two consecutive terms between 1989 and 1991 and was General Secretary of the National Union of Journalists from 1993 to 1995.
His contributions extended to media education as well, having chaired a Southeast Asian media training organisation, IIMC, for two years until March 2000. In public service, Punj held several key roles, including Chairman of the National Commission for Youth and a member of the Delhi Finance Commission during 1996–97. His work reflected a sustained engagement with governance and youth development. As an author and columnist, he remained active until his final days, writing extensively in Hindi and English newspapers and magazines. In recognition of his lifelong contributions, he was honoured with the Lifelong Devrishi Narad Samman Award on May 18, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief at Punj's demise. Calling him a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, Modi said Punj's writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration, and his Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory.
"Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media," he said in a post on X.
बलबीर पुंज जी एक प्रसिद्ध लेखक होने के साथ-साथ प्रखर विचारक और सम्मानित बुद्धिजीवी थे। मीडिया के क्षेत्र में उनका योगदान बहुत सराहनीय रहा है। लोग उनकी लेखनी के कायल थे, जिससे राष्ट्र निर्माण के प्रति उनकी गहरी प्रतिबद्धता परिलक्षित होती थी । उनके संसदीय भाषणों में तथ्यों और… pic.twitter.com/SOirA8gDJe— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2026
The Prime Minister said Punj, a senior journalist, worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals. Modi said Punj had been the party in-charge of several states, including Gujarat, and he fondly remembers their interactions from those times. "Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.
पूर्व सांसद, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ राजनेता व प्रख्यात स्तंभकार श्री बलबीर पुंज जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद एवं राजनीति और पत्रकारिता जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 18, 2026
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को सद्गति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख…
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences, terming Punj's death extremely heartbreaking. He said Punj's death was an irreplaceable loss to the world of politics and journalism.