Ex-BJP MLA Suresh Rathore Consents To Undergo Narco Test In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Former MLA Suresh Rathore consents to narco test, while actress Urmila Sanawar appears before CBI court in 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Dehradun: Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore has consented to undergo a narco-analysis test as part of the investigation in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand. The CBI will also carry out the narco-analysis test of actress Urmila Sanawar in the case.
The 19-year-old Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered nearly a week later from the Chilla Shakti Canal.
On Friday, October 23, Rathore appeared before the CBI court in Dehradun and told the media that he was ready to undergo the narco-analysis test. Meanwhile, the CBI is also moving forward with the process for a narco-analysis test for Sanawar.
The case has hogged headlines following the recent circulation of an audio clip and allegations of the involvement of a VIP in the murder case.
Earlier, during a Facebook Live session, Sanawar alleged involvement of a VIP in the murder. The Opposition parties have demanded a fair probe into the matter.
Earlier, while responding to the growing pressure and to address public concerns, the Uttarakhand government had recommended a CBI investigation into the case on January 9.
Following these developments, former MLA Rathore has expressed his willingness to undergo a narco-analysis test and has said that he intends to cooperate with the investigative agencies.
Speaking to the media, Rathore affirmed his readiness to assist the investigating agencies “in every possible way.”
He said that he has not leveled accusations against anyone and also “did not provide a clear response when questioned about the viral audio clip.”
Meanwhile, the CBI, which is examining the claims of the involvement of the VIP in the murder case, is preparing for a narco-analysis test for Sanawar. In this connection, she arrived at the CBI court on Friday morning following a notice issued to her by the court.
The test is expected to help verify Sanawar’s claims. After arriving at the CBI court, she alleged that the police are not cooperating with her. Rathore however left the premises before Sanawar arrived at the CBI court.
Sanawar expressed a lack of trust in the CBI, demanding that her narco-analysis test be conducted in the presence of the media. She asserted that if this demand is not met, she will take the matter to the Supreme Court.
Sanawar also alleged that she had been offered Rs 50 crore and the opportunity to leave the country “to lie about the viral audio clip.”
She further claimed that a forensic report has confirmed the authenticity of the audio and alleged that there is a plot to topple the state government by those who were in power.
Sanawar also targeted Suresh Rathore, warning that a "high-voltage drama" is yet to unfold, stating further that he had previously acknowledged her as his wife in the presence of the media, but “is now engaging in theatrics.”
The CBI took over the probe in the murder case in February this year, with its Delhi-based Special Crime Branch registering a case against an "unknown VIP" in connection with the matter.
After an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the SIT filed a 500-page charge sheet naming 97 witnesses, of whom 47 testified before the court.
The prime accused, Pulkit Arya, the owner of Vanantra Resort, along with co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Arya was found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, harassment, and immoral trafficking.
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