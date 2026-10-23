ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-BJP MLA Suresh Rathore Consents To Undergo Narco Test In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Dehradun: Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore has consented to undergo a narco-analysis test as part of the investigation in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand. The CBI will also carry out the narco-analysis test of actress Urmila Sanawar in the case.

The 19-year-old Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered nearly a week later from the Chilla Shakti Canal.

On Friday, October 23, Rathore appeared before the CBI court in Dehradun and told the media that he was ready to undergo the narco-analysis test. Meanwhile, the CBI is also moving forward with the process for a narco-analysis test for Sanawar.

The case has hogged headlines following the recent circulation of an audio clip and allegations of the involvement of a VIP in the murder case.

Earlier, during a Facebook Live session, Sanawar alleged involvement of a VIP in the murder. The Opposition parties have demanded a fair probe into the matter.

Earlier, while responding to the growing pressure and to address public concerns, the Uttarakhand government had recommended a CBI investigation into the case on January 9.

Following these developments, former MLA Rathore has expressed his willingness to undergo a narco-analysis test and has said that he intends to cooperate with the investigative agencies.

Speaking to the media, Rathore affirmed his readiness to assist the investigating agencies “in every possible way.”

He said that he has not leveled accusations against anyone and also “did not provide a clear response when questioned about the viral audio clip.”

Meanwhile, the CBI, which is examining the claims of the involvement of the VIP in the murder case, is preparing for a narco-analysis test for Sanawar. In this connection, she arrived at the CBI court on Friday morning following a notice issued to her by the court.