ETV Bharat / bharat

Former CM Nitish Kumar's JDU Crosses One Crore Membership Mark; Party Says 'Determined To Serve Bihar Family'

Patna: Former chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) now has more than one crore members, the party's national executive president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha announced on Wednesday, expressing happiness over the growth.

"You are welcome to the JDU family of more than one crore members. We are happy to inform that the ‘JDU membership campaign 2025-28’ launched by our national president Nitish Kumar on December 6, 2025 has achieved the target of making one crore members in less than six months. The number of primary members of the party yesterday (June 2) was one crore one thousand nine hundred twenty-five," Jha said in a post on social media platform X.

The announcement came at a time when the party is gearing up for its national executive meeting in Patna on June 21, which will be chaired by Nitish Kumar. The meeting is expected to host its leaders from several states.