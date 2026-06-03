Former CM Nitish Kumar's JDU Crosses One Crore Membership Mark; Party Says 'Determined To Serve Bihar Family'
"Under Nitish Kumar's guidance, the party is committed and dedicated to serving the Bihar family and continuously living up to the expectations of Bihar people."
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Patna: Former chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) now has more than one crore members, the party's national executive president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha announced on Wednesday, expressing happiness over the growth.
"You are welcome to the JDU family of more than one crore members. We are happy to inform that the ‘JDU membership campaign 2025-28’ launched by our national president Nitish Kumar on December 6, 2025 has achieved the target of making one crore members in less than six months. The number of primary members of the party yesterday (June 2) was one crore one thousand nine hundred twenty-five," Jha said in a post on social media platform X.
एक करोड़ से अधिक सदस्यों वाले जदयू परिवार में आपका स्वागत है!— Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) June 3, 2026
हमें बताते हुए खुशी है कि जदयू के माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार जी द्वारा 6 दिसंबर 2025 को शुरू किये गये 'जदयू सदस्यता अभियान 2025–28’ के तहत एक करोड़ से अधिक प्राथमिक सदस्य बनाने के पहले लक्ष्य को छह महीने से… pic.twitter.com/9RFWPhSBBu
The announcement came at a time when the party is gearing up for its national executive meeting in Patna on June 21, which will be chaired by Nitish Kumar. The meeting is expected to host its leaders from several states.
Congratulating and greeting the party workers engaged at the booth-level to make the membership drive successful, Jha expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their encouraging response. "Our party, under the guidance of people’s leader Nitish Kumar, is determined to serve the ‘Bihar family’ and meet the public's expectations," Jha wrote.
He also shared photographs in which Nitish was seen becoming a member of the party last year in Patna. The JDU membership is renewed every three years.
JDU was established in 2003 by veteran socialist leader George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar by merging a faction of the then Janata Dal, Lok Shakti, and the major part of the then Samata Party. It soon emerged as an option and a challenger to Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its rule in Bihar.
The JDU led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in Bihar in 2005. Nitish became the chief minister and ruled till 2026, with a brief interregnum of nine months between May 20, 2014 and February 20, 2015.
The party is still a part of the NDA and the governments at the Centre and in Bihar, with political footprints in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and other states.