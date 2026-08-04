ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Bihar CM And JD(U) Supremo Nitish Kumar Calls On PM Modi

Kumar, while posting a picture of his meeting with PM on social media, wrote, “Today, I had the courtesy meeting with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in his office chamber at the Parliament House located in New Delhi.”

Patna: JDU national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The meeting of the JD(U) chief with PM Modi comes day after the BJP suffered major defeat in the Bankipur assembly bypoll where Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor defeated ruling BJP's Neeraj Kumar by over 19,000 votes. The party also lost the Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh while managing to win the lone Manjalpur seat in the party's Gujarat bastion.

The by-election defeat in Bankipur, considered a BJP bastion, is being seen as a major embarrassment for the saffron party as the seat was held by the party's current National President Nitin Nabin. The bypoll was necessitated after Nabin vacated the seat following his election to Rajya Sabha after he assumed the charge of party chief.

The BJP and JD-U are running a coalition government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

It is understood that the Nitish Kumar-PM Modi meeting discussed many important topics related to the development of North-East India including Bihar. Apart from Sanjay Jha, Union Minister and senior JDU leader Lalan Singh was also present during this meeting.

Kumar, after relinquishing the Bihar CM's chair in April, was elected to the Rajya Sabha.