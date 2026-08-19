Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s Arrest: Long Legal Trouble, Long Stay In Tihar
He was first arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under the PMLA; he remained in Tihar Jail for an extended period.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The arrest of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has come as another chapter in his long-running legal trouble. He has been in and out of jail earlier as well.
He was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following his arrest, he remained in Tihar Jail for an extended period.
Although he was granted interim bail for a few weeks by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in May 2023, he had to surrender again after his plea for regular bail was rejected. After a long legal battle and spending approximately 18 months (over a year and a half) in jail, the Rouse Avenue Court granted him regular bail in October 2024, leading to his release.
Now the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case to investigate alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board's tendering and billing processes and arrested him late Tuesday evening following questioning. Late Tuesday night, Jain and the other accused underwent medical examinations at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.
The case dates back to 2017. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Jain and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act in August 2017. It was based on this CBI FIR that the ED registered a money laundering case. The ED alleged that illegal financial transactions and money laundering were carried out via hawala channels through four companies linked to Jain.
According to the investigative agency, the case involved the accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and the laundering of 'black money' through shell (bogus) companies.
VIP Facilities In Jail
During his incarceration in Tihar Jail, Jain frequently made national headlines due to major controversies. CCTV footage of him inside the jail went viral on social media, showing an individual massaging his legs and body. The emergence of this video sparked a political storm, with the BJP levelling serious allegations against the AAP government regarding the violation of jail rules and the receipt of VIP treatment.
An inquiry committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor concluded in its report that Jain was allegedly availing VIP facilities inside the jail in defiance of rules and was exerting influence over jail officials and inmates.
There were constant, heated political confrontations between the AAP and the BJP regarding his diet, fluctuations in weight, and health-related issues while in jail.
‘Arrested Due To Punjab Elections’
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh stated that Jain has been arrested because he is the party's co-in-charge for Punjab. He remarked that it is the BJP government's policy to disturb, obstruct, and pressure any government that is actually working. Before the Delhi elections, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Jain, and he himself were arrested. The sole objective was to disrupt the Delhi elections and win by any means necessary — employing every tactic, fair or foul.
Singh noted that the same tactics are now being employed ahead of the Punjab elections. First, Sanjeev Arora was arrested, followed by arbitrary raids, and now Jain, who was working on organisational matters in Punjab, has been arrested.
"All this is being done to influence the Punjab elections because the BJP government at the Centre is rattled. Prime Minister Modi ji and Amit Shah are unable to figure out what to do in Punjab. They have tried every possible tactic but remain at a loss,” Singh said.
The AAP leader stated that their government in Punjab has delivered excellent education, provided free electricity, implemented a scheme offering Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500 to women, launched pilgrimage programmes for the elderly, and provided medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.
"Having witnessed these achievements, the BJP has realised that it stands no chance of success in Punjab; hence, these tactics are being employed," he alleged.
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