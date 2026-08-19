ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s Arrest: Long Legal Trouble, Long Stay In Tihar

Ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain leaves Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital after a medical examination following his arrest by Anti-Corruption Branch, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The arrest of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has come as another chapter in his long-running legal trouble. He has been in and out of jail earlier as well.

He was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following his arrest, he remained in Tihar Jail for an extended period.

Although he was granted interim bail for a few weeks by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in May 2023, he had to surrender again after his plea for regular bail was rejected. After a long legal battle and spending approximately 18 months (over a year and a half) in jail, the Rouse Avenue Court granted him regular bail in October 2024, leading to his release.

Now the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case to investigate alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board's tendering and billing processes and arrested him late Tuesday evening following questioning. Late Tuesday night, Jain and the other accused underwent medical examinations at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.

The case dates back to 2017. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Jain and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act in August 2017. It was based on this CBI FIR that the ED registered a money laundering case. The ED alleged that illegal financial transactions and money laundering were carried out via hawala channels through four companies linked to Jain.

According to the investigative agency, the case involved the accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and the laundering of 'black money' through shell (bogus) companies.

VIP Facilities In Jail

During his incarceration in Tihar Jail, Jain frequently made national headlines due to major controversies. CCTV footage of him inside the jail went viral on social media, showing an individual massaging his legs and body. The emergence of this video sparked a political storm, with the BJP levelling serious allegations against the AAP government regarding the violation of jail rules and the receipt of VIP treatment.