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'Form SIT To Probe Minor's Rape And Murder In Ghaziabad': SC To Uttar Pradesh DGP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute a special investigation team to probe the case of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Ghaziabad last month.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the victim's father seeking a court-monitored probe into the case, either by a special investigation team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, submitted that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case. Bhati said the trial has also commenced. The bench noted that the victim's parents were dissatisfied with the probe conducted by the Ghaziabad police.