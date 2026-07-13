Form 6 Row: Measure Taken To Facilitate Electors, Say ECI Sources
If any elector's name features in the electoral rolls following the 2002, 2003 and 2004 SIR, then parents' names are not required, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of a report claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new declaration in online version of Form 6 amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 17 States and Union Territories (UTs), sources in the poll body on Monday said this measure is being taken to facilitate the electors and ensure inclusion of all elegible voters in the electoral rolls.
The report published in an english daily claimed that applicants who want to enrol as new voters have to show that the name of either of their parents figures in the electoral rolls published in the last SIR.
The third phase of the SIR is being carried out in a staggered way in Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Delhi, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
Citizens who have attained the age of 18 years can enrol themselves as voter by filling Form 6, which is necessary for enrollment as an elector as per rules.
Although the ECI has not issued any official statement in this regard so far, sources on Monday told ETV Bharat, "There is no such difference. This has been going on since the first phase of SIR in Bihar, when declaration forms were also asked to be submitted."
Referring to the latest development, they said, "The main objective is to facilitate the elector. The basic purpose of asking the names of the parents is for the mapping of the person. If the mapping is done, then he/she does not need to give any document to get their names enrolled in the electoral roll."
Sources further claimed that if anyone's name was published in the electoral rolls following the 2002, 2003 and 2004 SIR, then the names of parents are not required.
Referring to the exercise in Bihar, which was conducted before the Assembly polls last year, they said, "In Bihar, there was a list of 11 documents to be submitted. It was seen that many people said that they don't have any of the listed documents. This measure is being taken to facilitate similar electors in other states so that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll."
Former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary, in an apparent reference to the Registration of Electors Rules 1960, said the Union Ministry of Law and Justice formulates the rules in consultation with the Election Commission for suggestions.
"Rules are framed by the Government, not the Election Commission. The Election Commission has no authority in framing the Rules. Unless you amend the Rules and make an amendment in the content of the Form, the Election Commission cannot say that particular details are required," he added.
Achary further said the question is whether this Form 6 contains the declaration form. "If it is not there in the original Form 6 and the Rule has not been amended by the government, then the Election Commission has no authority to put such a condition on Form 6," he added.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"What the Genie was to Aladdin, Gyanesh is to Modi – he simply carries out the master's wishes. The latest example? The Election Commission has introduced a new mandatory section in the online version of Form 6, although the downloadable version contains no such provision, without any prescribed amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960," he wrote on X.
What the Genie was to Aladdin, Gyanesh is to Modi – he simply carries out the master's wishes.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) July 13, 2026
The latest example? The Election Commission has introduced a new mandatory section in the online version of Form 6, although the downloadable version contains no such provision,… https://t.co/1vFvsu7dG4
"The Election Commission, which cannot add even a comma to a statutory form on its own, has inserted an entirely new section — as if it has ceased to be a constitutional body and become Modi's personal fiefdom," he added.
Also Read