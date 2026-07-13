ETV Bharat / bharat

Form 6 Row: Measure Taken To Facilitate Electors, Say ECI Sources

New Delhi: In the wake of a report claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new declaration in online version of Form 6 amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 17 States and Union Territories (UTs), sources in the poll body on Monday said this measure is being taken to facilitate the electors and ensure inclusion of all elegible voters in the electoral rolls.

The report published in an english daily claimed that applicants who want to enrol as new voters have to show that the name of either of their parents figures in the electoral rolls published in the last SIR.

The third phase of the SIR is being carried out in a staggered way in Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Delhi, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.

Citizens who have attained the age of 18 years can enrol themselves as voter by filling Form 6, which is necessary for enrollment as an elector as per rules.

Although the ECI has not issued any official statement in this regard so far, sources on Monday told ETV Bharat, "There is no such difference. This has been going on since the first phase of SIR in Bihar, when declaration forms were also asked to be submitted."

Referring to the latest development, they said, "The main objective is to facilitate the elector. The basic purpose of asking the names of the parents is for the mapping of the person. If the mapping is done, then he/she does not need to give any document to get their names enrolled in the electoral roll."

Sources further claimed that if anyone's name was published in the electoral rolls following the 2002, 2003 and 2004 SIR, then the names of parents are not required.