ETV Bharat / bharat

Form 6 Only For New Voters, Cannot Be Filled By Deleted Voter: Former CEC SY Quraishi

Hyderabad: Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quiraishi on Friday asserted that Form 6 was only for the new voters and it could be filled by deleted voters.

In a post on X, Quiraishi said, "Form 6 can’t be filled by a deleted voter. It’s only for NEW voters. All those who have been forced to fill it have committed a criminal offence carrying 1 yr prison. EC officials who forced them are abetters to crime. This press note shows ECI’s abetment! (sic)"

He also said that those who have been forced to fill form 6 have committed a criminal offence.

The comments by Quiraishi came amidst the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Along with the X post, the former CEC attached a press note issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI has asked the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to carry out a special drive for enrollment of "left-out" and first-time and young electors after completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in their respective States and Union Territories (UTs), in a bid to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the final electoral roll.

In a letter addressed to the CEOs of all states and UTs, the ECI has directed to undertake a special drive to immediately include left-out and new voters in areas where the poll roll revision is complete. The poll panel issued the directive following its meeting with the CEOs on Thursday.

According to the letter, "Booth Level Officers (BLO) will also ensure filing up of Form 6 for enrolment of any left out/first time/young electors during their house-to-house visit."

This is not the first time that the former CEC has questioned the SIR. In the past, Quiraishi had said, "There was no need for SIR. Our (ECI's) system had already reached 99 per cent perfection. This has been reached because of 30 years of effort."

"From (former CEC) TN Seshan's tenure, an initiative was taken to digitise the electoral roll. The electoral roll was digitised, up to 99 per cent, and there was accuracy. Only there was one per cent inaccuracy because of dead voters' names not being removed. But, every time the effort was to make it fully accurate," he had said.