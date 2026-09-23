ETV Bharat / bharat

Form 6 Changes 'Illegal', Differences Within EC 'Very Serious': Former CEC OP Rawat

New Delhi: Changes to the statutory voter registration Form 6 are "absolutely wrong and illegal", former chief election commissioner O P Rawat said on Wednesday while describing revelations of differences within the Election Commission as "very serious" and "unfortunate".

Reacting to an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly objected to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge, Rawat said such a situation had "perhaps rarely" arisen in the poll body. Electoral roll software cannot be allowed to override decisions of field officials, he said.

The two commissioners recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months on issues ranging from registration and deletion of voters to changes in Form 6 and centralisation of control over the electoral roll database, according to the report.

"This is an unfortunate situation. Such a thing has perhaps rarely happened in the Election Commission. I have also been there, but I saw that decisions were always taken unanimously," Rawat, who served as chief election commissioner from January to December 2018, told PTI Videos.

"Through SIR (Special Intensive Revision), it has created a kind of Frankenstein which has created fear in the minds of voters everywhere. This is not good. It is very unfortunate for our democracy," he said.

The former CEC said the reported objections over Form 6 were particularly serious since the two commissioners had maintained that the statutory form could not be altered without amending the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

According to the report, Joshi recorded in May that Form 6 could not be changed through instructions issued for the SIR and that the "legally sustainable" course would be to send the proposal to the government for amending the rules. Sandhu concurred with him.

However, a declaration linking new voter applications to the SIR was subsequently introduced in the online Form 6. In August, Sandhu recorded that the change was "unauthorised and illegal" and should be removed immediately, the report said.

"What the election commissioners have said, that Form 6 was amended wrongly, that there is no provision for it in law, that their inputs were not taken and no meeting was held, is a very serious allegation. The way Form 6 has been amended is wrong. It is absolutely wrong and illegal," Rawat said.