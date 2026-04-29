'Forget About Men, Mothers Of Prominent Families Drinking These Days, May Bajrangbali Save Us': Dhirendra Shastri In Nagpur
The self-styled godman was commenting on the rising drinking habits among women during a Hindu religious discourse.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Chhatarpur: Following his recent 'four children' remarks at a religious event, self-styled godman and head of the Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Shastri has courted another controversy with his statement that “mothers from prominent families are drinking”.
Speaking at a 'Katha' (religious discourse) held in Nagpur, Shastri commented on the growing habit of alcohol consumption among women.
"Nowadays—forget about men—even mothers from prominent families are drinking...Ram... Ram... Ram... May Bajrang Bali save us! Oh, mothers, glory be to you! If mothers themselves adopt such bizarre values, what kind of values will they instill in their children?" Shastri said.
He further added, "We are left wondering: for those whose wives consume alcohol—if they have children in the future and the child cries—will the mother simply give the child a drink to put them to sleep? In the past, there were boundaries; there were moral values, and people feared doing anything wrong."
Women Congress Protests
Shastri's statement has sparked intense outrage within the Chhatarpur Mahila Congress. Admonishing the self-styled godman, Mahila Congress leader Dipti Pandey stated that Shastri ought to exercise greater care in his choice of words.
"Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri should not be making such comments from the 'Vyaspeeth' (the sacred pulpit)." The entire country listens to him. Mothers are a child's first teachers; therefore, such language should not be used regarding them. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji should apologize," Pandey said.
Shastri frequently finds himself in the headlines due to his controversial statements. During the foundation-laying ceremony of the Bharat Durga Temple in Nagpur, he had appealed to Hindus to have four children and to dedicate one of them to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
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