ETV Bharat / bharat

'Forget About Men, Mothers Of Prominent Families Drinking These Days, May Bajrangbali Save Us': Dhirendra Shastri In Nagpur

Chhatarpur: Following his recent 'four children' remarks at a religious event, self-styled godman and head of the Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Shastri has courted another controversy with his statement that “mothers from prominent families are drinking”.

Speaking at a 'Katha' (religious discourse) held in Nagpur, Shastri commented on the growing habit of alcohol consumption among women.

"Nowadays—forget about men—even mothers from prominent families are drinking...Ram... Ram... Ram... May Bajrang Bali save us! Oh, mothers, glory be to you! If mothers themselves adopt such bizarre values, what kind of values will they instill in their children?" Shastri said.

He further added, "We are left wondering: for those whose wives consume alcohol—if they have children in the future and the child cries—will the mother simply give the child a drink to put them to sleep? In the past, there were boundaries; there were moral values, and people feared doing anything wrong."