Forest Slump: 16% Of Water Bodies In India’s Jungles Have Dried Up
A report by IIT Gandhinagar has recorded a significant decline in the surface area of approximately 44.8% of water bodies, reports Samanvay Pandey.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Natural water sources in forests are shrinking rapidly due to the combined impact of climate change, a weak monsoon and the intensifying effects of El Niño.
According to the first-ever census of water bodies conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, out of 24.24 lakh water bodies in the country, approximately 3.94 lakh (about 16.2 per cent) have either dried up or become unusable. A large proportion of these consist of natural ponds and tanks located in rural and forest areas. Furthermore, thousands of springs in hilly and forested regions are now on the verge of drying up.
A recent report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar — based on a study of 10,476 lakes, ponds and natural water bodies across the country — reveals that the surface area of nearly 44.8 per cent of these water bodies has declined significantly. The weak southwest monsoon has reduced the average extent of these water bodies by approximately 5 per cent.
According to a recent report by the Central Water Commission (CWC), 178 reservoirs across the country held 66.70 per cent of their capacity as of October 22. This total storage was 18.43 per cent lower than the 10-year average. On October 15, these 178 reservoirs held 126.717 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water, a figure that dropped to 123.228 BCM by October 22.
During the 2026 monsoon, the country experienced rainfall that was approximately 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent below normal. Certain states, like Bihar and Rajasthan, saw rainfall deficits of 37 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. Due to El Niño and a weak monsoon, various regions across the country are facing a severe crisis of water and moisture.
When forest springs, ponds, rivers, and water holes dry up completely, the most direct and devastating impact is felt by the populations in neighbouring villages and towns. As forest water sources vanish, animals like tigers, leopards, bears, wild elephants and monkeys — driven by thirst — cross forest boundaries and head straight toward village water tanks, wells and canals.
This often leads to an increase in life-threatening attacks on villagers. Herds of elephants may enter villages, destroying mud-and-thatch houses and trampling standing crops, effectively wiping out an entire year’s hard work for the farmers.
El Niño has also affected bird populations, impacting their food sources and habitats. Hotter and drier conditions increase the risk of severe heatwaves and dangerous forest fires. With natural habitats fragmented or destroyed, it becomes increasingly difficult for wildlife to escape fires or find safe refuge during periods of drought.
The State Scenario
Telangana: There are 14 protected forest areas in the state. These comprise three national parks (Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Mahavir Harina Vanasthali and Mrugavani), two tiger reserves (Amrabad and Kawal), and nine wildlife sanctuaries (Eturnagaram, Kinnerasani, Shivaram, Manjira Crocodile Sanctuary, Pranhita, Pakhal, Pocharam, Amrabad and Kawal). Among these is the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, which is the largest in the state and the second-largest in the country.
According to data from the Irrigation and Revenue departments, 6,123 out of the state’s 21,500 small ponds and local water sources have dried up completely. Furthermore, there are 7,141 ponds that hold less than 25 per cent of their capacity — a clear indication of a water crisis within the buffer zones of the forests.
Madhya Pradesh: Due to the impact of El Niño and a weak monsoon, the state is currently grappling with a severe water crisis. The state is home to 11 national parks, nine tiger reserves, and 25 wildlife and bird sanctuaries. The water crisis, exacerbated by El Niño, is affecting four bird sanctuaries and three tiger reserves.
Recent reports from the Water Resources Department and environmental experts indicate that, owing to reduced rainfall linked to El Niño, 40 seasonal tributaries are likely to dry up in the coming months. There are also concerns that 20 small dams could dry up.
Additionally, 175 rivers across the state have turned into dry riverbeds or barren plains due to the intense heat and an erratic monsoon.
Rajasthan: The water situation in the natural water sources of Rajasthan’s forests — such as small ponds, “bawadis” (traditional stepwells), springs and waterholes — has become critical due to the impact of El Niño and an approximately 22 per cent deficit in monsoon rainfall.
According to government data, 216 out of 693 dams in Rajasthan have dried up entirely. Among the smaller dams and ponds with lower capacity, 165 are now completely empty while 192 are partially dry. These small water bodies serve as the primary source of drinking water for wildlife in forest areas.
Keralam: The state is home to six national parks (Eravikulam, Silent Valley, Periyar, Mathikettan Shola, Anamudi Shola and Pambadum Shola), two tiger reserves (Periyar and Parambikulam), and several bird sanctuaries, including Thattekad, Mangalavanam and the Chulannur Peafowl Sanctuary.
According to a report by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), water sources in Kerala’s forests typically dry up during the months of March and April. However, due to rising temperatures and increased evaporation — exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon — forest streams and natural water holes have begun drying up much earlier than usual. In the mountainous and sloping regions of the Western Ghats, which border these forests, water levels have dropped by 1.5 to 2.5 metres.
Maharashtra: The intense heat driven by El Niño is depleting soil moisture within the state forests. The state has recorded a significant decline in the availability of fodder — a 22.79 per cent drop in green fodder and a 21.43 per cent drop in dry fodder — affecting both livestock and herbivorous wild animals.
Furthermore, the combination of dry undergrowth and water scarcity has increased the risk of forest fires in the Vidarbha and Central Maharashtra regions. As natural water sources within forest areas — such as those in Tadoba, Melghat and Sanjay Gandhi National Parks — dry up, animals like leopards, tigers and deer are venturing toward villages and human settlements in search of water.
In response to this crisis, the government has mandated the creation of at least 100 water-absorption pits in every village within drought-affected areas, aimed at recharging groundwater and retaining water within forest and village landscapes.
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