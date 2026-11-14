ETV Bharat / bharat

Forest Slump: 16% Of Water Bodies In India’s Jungles Have Dried Up

Hyderabad: Natural water sources in forests are shrinking rapidly due to the combined impact of climate change, a weak monsoon and the intensifying effects of El Niño.

According to the first-ever census of water bodies conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, out of 24.24 lakh water bodies in the country, approximately 3.94 lakh (about 16.2 per cent) have either dried up or become unusable. A large proportion of these consist of natural ponds and tanks located in rural and forest areas. Furthermore, thousands of springs in hilly and forested regions are now on the verge of drying up.

Infographics for impact of El Nino on forest water bodies (ETV Bharat)

A recent report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar — based on a study of 10,476 lakes, ponds and natural water bodies across the country — reveals that the surface area of nearly 44.8 per cent of these water bodies has declined significantly. The weak southwest monsoon has reduced the average extent of these water bodies by approximately 5 per cent.

According to a recent report by the Central Water Commission (CWC), 178 reservoirs across the country held 66.70 per cent of their capacity as of October 22. This total storage was 18.43 per cent lower than the 10-year average. On October 15, these 178 reservoirs held 126.717 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water, a figure that dropped to 123.228 BCM by October 22.

Infographics for impact of El Nino on forest water bodies (ETV Bharat)

During the 2026 monsoon, the country experienced rainfall that was approximately 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent below normal. Certain states, like Bihar and Rajasthan, saw rainfall deficits of 37 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. Due to El Niño and a weak monsoon, various regions across the country are facing a severe crisis of water and moisture.

Infographics for impact of El Nino on forest water bodies (ETV Bharat)

When forest springs, ponds, rivers, and water holes dry up completely, the most direct and devastating impact is felt by the populations in neighbouring villages and towns. As forest water sources vanish, animals like tigers, leopards, bears, wild elephants and monkeys — driven by thirst — cross forest boundaries and head straight toward village water tanks, wells and canals.

This often leads to an increase in life-threatening attacks on villagers. Herds of elephants may enter villages, destroying mud-and-thatch houses and trampling standing crops, effectively wiping out an entire year’s hard work for the farmers.

El Niño has also affected bird populations, impacting their food sources and habitats. Hotter and drier conditions increase the risk of severe heatwaves and dangerous forest fires. With natural habitats fragmented or destroyed, it becomes increasingly difficult for wildlife to escape fires or find safe refuge during periods of drought.

Infographics for impact of El Nino on forest water bodies (ETV Bharat)

The State Scenario

Telangana: There are 14 protected forest areas in the state. These comprise three national parks (Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Mahavir Harina Vanasthali and Mrugavani), two tiger reserves (Amrabad and Kawal), and nine wildlife sanctuaries (Eturnagaram, Kinnerasani, Shivaram, Manjira Crocodile Sanctuary, Pranhita, Pakhal, Pocharam, Amrabad and Kawal). Among these is the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, which is the largest in the state and the second-largest in the country.

According to data from the Irrigation and Revenue departments, 6,123 out of the state’s 21,500 small ponds and local water sources have dried up completely. Furthermore, there are 7,141 ponds that hold less than 25 per cent of their capacity — a clear indication of a water crisis within the buffer zones of the forests.