Shocking Failure Of State Machinery: SC On Forest Land Grab In Uttarakhand
Says government only took "ceremonial action", flags possible collusion in forest land encroachment in Uttarakhand, seeking site plans, occupier details and a detailed state affidavit.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Uttarakhand government has only taken ceremonial action against individuals who have systematically grabbed forest land. Referring to an interim report, the court added that it indicates a shocking failure of the state machinery in protecting the government/forest land.
The Apex Court was hearing a petition filed by Anita Kandwal regarding the alleged illegal possession of a large chunk of forest land in Uttarakhand. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Vacation Bench Hearing
On December 22, a special vacation bench led by CJI, in an order, had said: “The facts of this case prima facie show how private individuals have systematically grabbed thousands of acres of forest land. It seems that land measuring 2866 acres was notified as Government Forest Land. A part of this land was allegedly leased out to Pashulok Sewa Samiti, a society in Rishikesh. The society claims to have further allotted parcels of land to its members.”
The bench took suo motu cognisance of large-scale encroachment and forest land grabbing in Uttarakhand.
The apex court had noted that a dispute arose between the society and its members, which apparently led to the passing of a compromise, rather collusive, decree.
“Meanwhile, the society came under liquidation and vide a deed of surrender, it surrendered 594 acres of land to the Forest Department on 23.10.1984. That order of surrendering the land or re-vesting the forest land in the Government has attained finality. Yet, some private individuals, like the petitioner, are stated to have taken possession of the land in 2001. Similarly, the private respondent no.2 claims his ownership-cum-title based on the collusive decree between the society and its alleged members,” the bench noted in its order.
The bench led by CJI had said, “What seems shocking to us is that the State of Uttarakhand and its Authorities are sitting as silent spectators when the forest land is being systematically grabbed in front of their eyes. Consequently, we propose to enlarge the scope of these proceedings suo motu.”
Monday's Hearing
In Monday's hearing, the court asked the state government to file a comprehensive affidavit regarding the site plans, the constructions raised, and their nature. It also said that it would like to know the total land area and the number of persons occupying it, and, if required, order a deeper probe to identify the occupiers of the land.
The bench said it has gone through the interim report filed by the inquiry committee, which indicates a shocking failure of the state machinery in protecting government/forest land.
The CJI said, “What it seems to be is that a ritual of taking action against the encroachers of the land, which was systematically encroached upon for years, was performed in 2023 by issuing certain notices. Whereupon, the High Court granted an interim stay, and the authorities again slumbered. It seems to us that each and every person holding an executive position in the state is accountable for the consistent and persistent negligence in the matter."
The CJI added that it appears to be a case of collusion and connivance with the land grabbers, and the court would like to know the total land area and how many persons are occupying it; if required, a deeper probe will be ordered to identify the occupiers of the land.
The CJI also added that to determine whether they are receiving protection and support from the authorities expected to look after public property, the court also asked for a comprehensive affidavit within two weeks.
The bench sought details regarding the site plans, the constructions raised, and their nature, and added that the interim directions would continue. The state’s counsel said some pockets could not be accessed and there was a lot of violence.
“Under the garb of the Supreme Court, you want to undo… what you have been doing in the past,” the bench also observed.
When asked if the Uttarakhand government is satisfied that the plot is actually government land, the counsel replied that it is sure the land belongs to the government and is marked as forest land. It said the government took action once in 1990, and then in 2023, at which, the CJI said: “So, once in a while, you are taking action….ceremonial (action)?”
Seeking a compliance report on the next date of hearing, the bench added, “The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Uttarakhand, are directed to constitute an Enquiry Committee to examine all the facts and submit a report to this court. Meanwhile, all private individuals are restrained from alienating the land, encumbering it or creating any third-party rights. It goes without saying that no construction activity shall be allowed to take place either. The vacant land (other than the residential houses) shall be taken into possession by the Forest Department and the Collector concerned.”
