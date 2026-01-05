ETV Bharat / bharat

Shocking Failure Of State Machinery: SC On Forest Land Grab In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Uttarakhand government has only taken ceremonial action against individuals who have systematically grabbed forest land. Referring to an interim report, the court added that it indicates a shocking failure of the state machinery in protecting the government/forest land.

The Apex Court was hearing a petition filed by Anita Kandwal regarding the alleged illegal possession of a large chunk of forest land in Uttarakhand. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Vacation Bench Hearing

On December 22, a special vacation bench led by CJI, in an order, had said: “The facts of this case prima facie show how private individuals have systematically grabbed thousands of acres of forest land. It seems that land measuring 2866 acres was notified as Government Forest Land. A part of this land was allegedly leased out to Pashulok Sewa Samiti, a society in Rishikesh. The society claims to have further allotted parcels of land to its members.”

The bench took suo motu cognisance of large-scale encroachment and forest land grabbing in Uttarakhand.

The apex court had noted that a dispute arose between the society and its members, which apparently led to the passing of a compromise, rather collusive, decree.

“Meanwhile, the society came under liquidation and vide a deed of surrender, it surrendered 594 acres of land to the Forest Department on 23.10.1984. That order of surrendering the land or re-vesting the forest land in the Government has attained finality. Yet, some private individuals, like the petitioner, are stated to have taken possession of the land in 2001. Similarly, the private respondent no.2 claims his ownership-cum-title based on the collusive decree between the society and its alleged members,” the bench noted in its order.

The bench led by CJI had said, “What seems shocking to us is that the State of Uttarakhand and its Authorities are sitting as silent spectators when the forest land is being systematically grabbed in front of their eyes. Consequently, we propose to enlarge the scope of these proceedings suo motu.”

Monday's Hearing