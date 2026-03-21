ETV Bharat / bharat

Forest Conservation Not Merely Planting Trees But Preserving Entire Ecosystem: Environment Minister

New Delhi: Forest conservation goes beyond tree planting and requires the preservation of the entire ecosystem, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday. Yadav made the comments at a two-day workshop at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, 2026.

"Forest conservation entails not merely planting trees, but also preserving the entire ecosystem. Nature is paramount, and coexisting with it is imperative for human survival," he said.

The minister called for greater inter-departmental coordination to promote a holistic forestry approach and highlighted the importance of cultural values, the Green Credit Programme (GCP) and carbon credits in sustaining forest resources.