Forest Conservation Not Merely Planting Trees But Preserving Entire Ecosystem: Environment Minister
Bhupender Yadav said that nature is paramount, and coexisting with it is imperative for human survival
Published : March 21, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Forest conservation goes beyond tree planting and requires the preservation of the entire ecosystem, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday. Yadav made the comments at a two-day workshop at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, 2026.
"Forest conservation entails not merely planting trees, but also preserving the entire ecosystem. Nature is paramount, and coexisting with it is imperative for human survival," he said.
The minister called for greater inter-departmental coordination to promote a holistic forestry approach and highlighted the importance of cultural values, the Green Credit Programme (GCP) and carbon credits in sustaining forest resources.
The workshop focuses on key themes, including forest-based bio-products and their commercialisation, sustainable forest management, policy frameworks, entrepreneurship and the role of innovation in advancing the bioeconomy.
"It highlights the sustainable use of forest resources to create value-added products, support local livelihoods and reduce pressure on natural forests. Technical sessions cover agroforestry, non-wood forest products, engineered wood products, forest industries, carbon markets, wildlife conservation, ecotourism and digital monitoring," an official statement said.
"The workshop brings together scientists, policymakers, industry stakeholders and forest managers from across the country to deliberate on strengthening India's forest-based bioeconomy, focusing on identifying key challenges, exploring opportunities and informing policy and strategic interventions in the sector," it added.
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