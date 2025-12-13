ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreigners Outnumber Indians In Adopting Children With Special Needs From Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Foreigners outnumber Indians when it comes to adopting children with special needs that are lodged in various children’s care homes (Bal Grihas) in Uttarakhand. These facilities house orphan children which include those with special needs.

At present there are 929 children lodged in the facilities in the state, 250 are those with special needs. Of them, while 185 have been adopted so far, nine were those with special needs.

Uttarakhand has 15 childcare centers across the districts of which 14 are run by the government. The State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) is functioning under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to facilitate adoption of these children by those in need fulfilling not only the needs of the families but also improving the lives of these children. The 14 state-run childcare centers in Uttarakhand are operated by the Uttarakhand Women's Empowerment and Child Development Department.

SARA sources disclosed that of the 185 children adopted till now, 29 were adopted by foreigners while 156 were adopted by the people from various states in India. Nine of those adopted were children with special needs of which eight were adopted by foreigners while one was adopted by a family from Tamil Nadu.

"When someone adopts a child, they insist that the child be normal. This is why a special campaign is being launched by SARA and CARA to raise awareness that a child is a child and children with special needs are also manifestations of God. Therefore, there should be no hesitation in adopting children with special needs," disclosed Dr. Chandresh Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Women Empowerment and Child Development Department.

The 29 children adopted by foreigners will be brought up in countries including the US, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Canada. The remaining 156 have been adopted by families from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

The adoption criteria has well defined rules about the age of the child to be adopted and that of the parents where the difference should be at least 25 years.