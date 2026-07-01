ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secy Vikram Misri Gets Extension Till July 14, 2027

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Vikram Misri, IFS (1989), Foreign Secretary, for a period of one year beyond 14.07.2026, i.e., up to 14.07.2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of the provisions of F.R. 56(d)," the order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension on Wednesday. The government order stated that Misri, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch, will continue in service beyond his scheduled retirement date.

The order was issued on July 1, 2026 by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training. The communication was signed by Manisha Saxena, Secretary, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer.

A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister’s Office and various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Misri attended Burn Hall School and DAV School in Srinagar. He then studied at Carmel Convent School in Udhampur and at Scindia School in Gwalior. Later, he completed his undergraduate degree in history from the Hindu College, Delhi. He also completed an MBA degree at the XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.