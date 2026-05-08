ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits UAE

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia with Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people-to-people connections, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Hashimy is also the UAE's special envoy for India.

Misri and Hashimy positively assessed the progress made on the decisions taken during the visits to India by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this year, the MEA said.

"They reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people to people connect," it said. The two sides also identified new initiatives to further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it added.