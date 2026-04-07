Foreign Secretary Misri To "Review Full Spectrum Of India-US Ties" During Visit To Washington From April 8 To 10
The visit follows the External Affairs Minister’s visit to Washington in February 2026 and is in keeping with regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Washington DC beginning Wednesday to review the full spectrum of India-US ties.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas.
During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest, the MEA said in a statement.
"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," the statement added.
In February, India and the US agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington agreed to cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent.
However, following the US Supreme Court verdict on tariffs, Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. He raised the same to 15 per cent, which means that India now faces a tariff rate of 15 per cent, down from 18 per cent.
Elaborating on the deal, the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on February 14, said that India and the US have agreed to work towards increasing the annual trade between the two countries to USD 500 billion by 2030. He added that the government is working to achieve this target.
He said the proposed USD 500 billion trade would include India's energy requirements, such as crude oil, LNG and LPG.
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