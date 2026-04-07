ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secretary Misri To "Review Full Spectrum Of India-US Ties" During Visit To Washington From April 8 To 10

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Washington DC beginning Wednesday to review the full spectrum of India-US ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest, the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," the statement added.

In February, India and the US agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington agreed to cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent.