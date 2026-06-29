ETV Bharat / bharat

India Does Not Take Cognisance Of Such Events: Foreign Secretary On Reports Of India-Pak Track 2 Dialogue

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said the government has no involvement with retired diplomats and military officials participating in overseas discussions on India-Pakistan ties in their personal capacities and that New Delhi does not even take cognisance of such deliberations.

Misri's remarks to the media at Victoria in Seychelles came in the wake of reports that Indian and Pakistani experts comprising retired military officials, diplomats and politicians participated in Track 2 discussions on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Colombo last week.

"Dozens of these kinds of events take place in dozens of places around the world on a whole variety of subjects. There's nothing new, nothing special about these events," the foreign secretary said. "As far as we are concerned, these are private events organised by private parties. There is nothing official about them." The foreign secretary was responding to a media query.