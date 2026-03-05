Foreign Secretary Pays Respects To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Signs Condolence Book At Iran Embassy In New Delhi
This is India's first official expression of condolence following the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Thursday. This is India's first official expression of condolence following the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Accoding to Iran's Embassy, those wishing to pay their respects and offer their condolences may visit the Embassy on March 5, 6 and 9 between 10 am and 3 pm to sign the condolence book.
Speaking to reporters on US-Israel vs Iran war, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali said, "We have lost a great figure, our leader, our father and always his eminence advised us to try our best to stand on the right side of history. I believe that his eminence stood on the right side of history, and he received his reward."
He added that the US and Israel sabotaged potential peace talks by launching an attack before the agreed timeline, prompting Iran's current military response. He also condemned the "Zionist regime" for the widespread destruction of property and stability across West Asia.
Fathali stated that there were currently no negotiations or messages being exchanged with the Indian side.
He also asserted that Iran does not target its neighbouring countries, though he alleged that some regional bases were used by the United States. "They know very well where Iran is and where the location of Iran is. But unfortunately, the Zionist regime wants to destroy and disturb all the region," he said, adding that Iran had informed neighbouring countries that it would target US bases if necessary.
86-year- old Khamenei, several of his family members including his grand daughter and Iran's top military leaders were killed on February 28 in strikes on Iran by the US and Israel.
