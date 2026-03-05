ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secretary Pays Respects To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Signs Condolence Book At Iran Embassy In New Delhi

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi ( MEA )

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Thursday. This is India's first official expression of condolence following the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Accoding to Iran's Embassy, those wishing to pay their respects and offer their condolences may visit the Embassy on March 5, 6 and 9 between 10 am and 3 pm to sign the condolence book.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali (MEA)

Speaking to reporters on US-Israel vs Iran war, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali said, "We have lost a great figure, our leader, our father and always his eminence advised us to try our best to stand on the right side of history. I believe that his eminence stood on the right side of history, and he received his reward."