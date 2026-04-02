ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secretary Misri Represents India At UK-Hosted Meet On Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India on Thursday at a UK-hosted summit of nearly 30 nations that focused on ensuring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran's partial blockade of the strategic waterway, which has severely disrupted global oil and gas supplies. Misri, joining the deliberations through virtual mode, articulated New Delhi's stance on the safety of international shipping lanes in the region.

"As far as India is concerned, you very well know that we stand for free and open commercial shipping, and for maritime security in keeping with international law," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority," he said.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

Jaiswal said the UK invited several countries, including India, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz, and Misri attended it.