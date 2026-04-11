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Foreign Secretary Misri Concludes US Visit With Talks To Deepen Nuclear Ties, Explore LPG Exports

In this image posted by Indian embassy in us on social media, shows Indian Ambassador to US Vinay Kwatra (From left), US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor. ( X@IndianEmbassyUS )

New Delhi: India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed furthering energy cooperation with the US in nuclear power and new areas such as coal gasification and LPG exports in his meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Wrapping up his three-day visit to the US, Misri’s discussion with Wright focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership, the Indian Embassy in the US said.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Energy Secretary Chris Wright @SecretaryWright @ENERGY. Discussions focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade, and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership.”

Misri also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. "During his ongoing visit, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio @SecRubio today. We look forward to deepening our engagement in these important sectors and much more to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," embassy said in a post on X.

US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, who was also present at the meeting on Friday, said the US was ready to cooperate with India on civil nuclear cooperation in addition to other areas, such as coal gasification and US LPG exports.

“Great to spend this (Friday) morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India’s historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and US LPG exports,” Gor said in a post on X.