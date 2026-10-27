ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Nationals Can Get UAPA Bail If Entry Into India Was Legal: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that there's no bar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to grant bail to a foreign national.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi said the present appeal raises a substantial question of law: whether a foreign citizen, accused of an offence punishable under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA), is entitled to bail in light of the restriction under Section 43D (7) of the UAPA.

The bench noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to place any material on record to show prima facie that the respondent's entry into India was unauthorised or illegal. The bench pointed out that subsequent FIRs recorded that Mohammed Rifas alias Mohamed Rigbas had entered the country on a valid visa, and his stay became illegal only after the visa expired, prompting proceedings under the Foreigners Act.

The bench said when it considers Centre’s counsel contention, in the light of the settled position of law, it does not find merit on the contention that Section 43D (7) of UAP would be applicable to the respondent.

The bench said it is of the considered view that subsequent revocation of authorization or stay becoming illegal won’t attract the rigors of sub-section (7) of Section 43D, and it is apposite that initially entry itself should’ve been unauthorized or illegal.

The bench said the Centre failed to place any material on record to prima facie establish the entry as unauthorized or illegal.

The bench said even the allegations in the subsequent FIR of 2019 records that respondent had entered India through a valid visa, and it was subsequent to the expiry of his visa that his stay became illegal, as such, necessary prosecution under the Foreigners Act has been invoked for the same. “We do not propose to enter into further discussion on this issue, as said issue is pending adjudication”, it said.

The bench noted that the Centre contended that the conduct of the respondent in not disclosing the fact of his nationality amounts to suppression of the material fact which would have refrained the sessions court from granting the bail vide order dated July 5, 2018.