ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To US National Accused Of Coming To India To Train Ethnic Groups In North-East

The NIA had filed a chargesheet on September 8, charging seven foreign nationals under sections of the Foreigners Act ( Representational image/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted bail to Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a US national accused of coming to India to train ethnic groups in the North-East.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma issued the bail order, directing his release upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount.

Earlier, the court had issued a notice to the NIA on September 17. The NIA had filed a chargesheet on September 8, charging seven foreign nationals under sections of the Foreigners Act. Apart from VanDyke, the accused include six Ukrainian nationals: Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksym Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi. While the NIA had initially registered an FIR under the UAPA in this case, UAPA charges were not included in the chargesheet; the agency stated it would file a supplementary charge sheet later.