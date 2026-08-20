ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Diplomats' Kashmir Visits Post-2019 Curated: Mehbooba Mufti

Over Gor's remarks that J&K was an “important part of India”, Mufti said, “I don't think we need to take America too seriously. You have seen that wherever America has intervened around the world, it has caused destruction...So, America is not our master that we need its certificate for something to matter..."

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Kashmir on Wednesday, during which he called Jammu and Kashmir an "important part of India" and also held a meeting with chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

“Since 2019 these diplomatic tours are curated; they arrive, meet the LG or CM, ride a shikara and return,” she said.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that before 2019 these diplomats would visit Kashmir, meet cross-sections of society, and return with an opinion.

Srinagar: A day after United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Kashmir and termed Jammu and Kashmir an "important part of India," political parties reacted with mixed responses. While the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that visits of foreign dignitaries are “curated,” Congress said third-party intervention in the country's internal issues was a failure of the BJP-led government's policies.

Mufti hoped the US will lift the travel advisory on its citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir and economically engage in horticulture and handicrafts there, which will help create jobs. “These things must be viewed seriously,” she said.

However, she criticised Omar for not conveying the “concern” and “displeasure” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the US diplomat regarding the bombardment of Iran and attacks on Muslim countries “which have an impact in Jammu and Kashmir also.”

“I agree with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that Jammu and Kashmir issues will be resolved by New Delhi not by America. When Omar Sahab says that all issues will be resolved in Delhi, why isn't he taking up these issues with New Delhi? He should speak about prisoners, raids, attaching properties, termination of employees and the stifling atmosphere where nobody is free to talk. He does not need to speak to Washington but with New Delhi over these issues,” she said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra said that the Congress has always considered Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India and rejected any third party intervention.

“Whether it is the US ambassador, the US secretary, or any diplomat in the world who says today that J&K is an integral part of India, they haven't said anything out of the ordinary. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India; it has always been an integral part of India. The whole world knows it,” Karra said.

He lashed out at the BJP-led government at the centre saying that any intervention in internal matters was because of the government's failed policies. “For a long time, US intervention in the Government of India has been more because of the government's failed policy. During Operation Sindoor, the US intervened,” he said.

“After the Shimla agreement, India and Pakistan are the only relevant parties to the issue. Congress does not recognise any third-party intervention because it has been our stated policy after Shimla. If there is any third-party intervention today it is because of the failed policy of the present dispensation,” he said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thoker welcomed Gor’s statement that Jammu and Kashmir was an important part of the country. “This is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. Our neighboring country was trumpeting it as a disputed place, but the BJP government's foreign policy is vindicated,” he said.

He said that Gor’s visit also suggested positive change and development in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019.